Jimmy Kimmel takes on Trump and Weinstein in opening monologue at the Oscars

In his introductory speech, the late night host addressed last year's best picture fiasco, #MeToo and US president Donald Trump.

"Some of you will be going home tonight with an Academy Award. This year, when you hear your name called. Don’t get up right away," he began. "What happened last year was unfortunate. I said, ‘No, I don’t want to do comedy with the accountants.’ And then the accountants went and did comedy on their own."

And he addressed the #OscarsSoWhite controversy in 2016, saying: "I want to say thank you to President Trump. Remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist? It’s gone, thanks to him! "This broadcast is being watched live by millions of Americans and around the world in more than 225 countries that now hate us. And I think that is an amazing thing."

Kimmel took the opportunity to try and unify American viewers, saying: "The country is divided right now. I’m not the man to unite this country but it can be done. "If every person watching this show, took a minute to reach out to one person to disagree with, someone you like, and have a positive considerate conversation, not as liberals or conservatives, but as Americans, we could make America great again.

"It starts with us." As expected, he also touched on #MeToo and Time's Up, praising both movements, while mentioning disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein with a speech that was equal parts comedic and sincere.

"Our friend Oscar, Oscar is 90 years old tonight, which means he's probably at home right now watching Fox News. After all the years, after all the awards given for achievements in show business, Oscar is still number one. No question about it," he said.

“Oscar is the most beloved and respected man in Hollywood. And there's a very good reason why. Just look at him. Keeps his hands where you can see them. Never says a rude word.

"And most importantly, no penis at all. He is literal little a statue of limitations. And that's the kind of men we need more of in this town." "What happened with Harvey, what's happening all over was long overdue. We can't let bad behavior slide anymore. The world is watching us. We need to set an example."

