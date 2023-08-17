‘Jewface’ row breaks out over Bradley Cooper’s fake nose in new film ‘Maestro’

Hollywood star Bradley Cooper has prompted a ‘Jewface’ row after being accused of playing to anti-­Semitic stereotypes by donning an exaggerated prosthetic nose for his latest film.

The 48-year-old actor is playing American composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein in his upcoming biopic, Maestro.

‌The production is one of the most highly-anticipated films this year, and is due to reach cinemas on ­November 22. ‌But Netflix’s release of the film’s trailer this week triggered an ­immediate backlash, with critics claiming the prosthetic nose worn by Mr Cooper was offensive.

British actress Tracy-Ann Oberman was among those to speak out, calling the incident “the equivalent of Blackface or Yellowface” on social media.

‌“If Bradley Cooper green-lights your film to play the Jewish ­composer Bernstein and you want him over a Jewish A-lister who can equally play that role – then let Bradley Cooper’s acting be so magnificent and truthful that the character of Bernstein shines through what he already looks like,” said the 56-year-old.

‌“Bradley Cooper managed to play the Elephant Man without a single prosthetic, then he should be able to manage to play a Jewish man ­without one,” she concluded.

‌Others on social media called the prosthetic nose “sinister”, arguing its use was entirely unnecessary.

‌“Bradley Cooper’s nose is already the same shape and size, if not slightly larger, than Leonard Bernstein’s was,” one Twitter user wrote.‌

Another Twitter use wrote: “This isn’t about making a non-Jewish actor look more like Leonard Bernstein; it’s about making a non-Jewish actor look more like a Jewish stereotype.”

‌But the facial transformation has also been defended as an accurate depiction of Mr Bernstein.

‌The West Wing star Joshua Malina said: ‌“Were an actor to don a big hooked nose to play Shylock, or a random, fictitious Jew, I think I’d have a problem with the ­propagation of a well-worn anti-Semitic stereotype,” he said.

‌“Jews do not, in fact, have bigger noses than other people do – though ­Leonard Bernstein did. That’s the end of the story for me.”

‌Mr Cooper, who is not Jewish, is yet to publicly comment.