Saturday 17 February 2018

Jennifer Lawrence reveals she'll be taking a break from acting - to focus on politics

Actor Jennifer Lawrence attends a news conference to promote the film "Mother!" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Canada, September 10, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Cover Media

Jennifer Lawrence is set to take a break from acting.

Hunger Games star Jennifer revealed her plans while promoting her latest movie Red Sparrow, and shared with Entertainment Tonight her ambitions to "fix" democracy in America while she takes a Hollywood hiatus.

"I'm going to take the next year off," Jennifer outlined. "I'm going to be working with this organisation as a part of (anti-corruption organisation) Represent.US... trying to get young people engaged politically on a local level.

"It doesn't have anything to do with partisan (politics). It's just anti-corruption and stuff trying to pass state by state laws that can help prevent corruption, fix our democracy.”

Her decision isn't out of the ordinary for the Oscar winner, who has taken more of a political standpoint in recent years.

Back in January, the 27-year-old shared a photo on Facebook showing her with celebrity pals Cameron Diaz and Adele taking part in the Women's March.

"I stand in solidarity for Women's rights, Equal pay, DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), CHIP (Children's Health Insurance Program)," she captioned the picture, in which she's holding a sign that reads: "A woman's place is in the revolution."

Later that same month, she surprised students as she joined Represent.US at Cleveland Heights High School to meet students who currently study U.S. government.

After Jennifer took part in a lively debate, students were impressed with her dedication to teaching youngsters the importance of political issues.

The Joy star also told Oprah Winfrey in an interview for The Hollywood Reporter in December that she had become obsessed with politics since Donald Trump had become President of the United States.

"My political passion has almost turned into an obsession. I mean, I don’t think you ever do feel settled, (but) as soon as you feel settled with your home and your personal life, you’re looking at the world and going, ‘How in the hell do I fix this? What do we do?’” she explained.

Online Editors

