Jamie Dornan film flops as critics slam ‘hollow and soulless’ Netflix release co-starring Gal Gadot

A new film starring Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot has failed to impress critics, gaining some scathing reviews and a low rating on a top review site.

The Northern Irish actor plays field agent Parker in Heart of Stone, an action spy film released on Netflix last Friday.

He is aided by Gadot, who plays intelligence agent Rachel Stone, in his task of preventing a powerful AI tool capable of hacking into any system in the world from falling into the hands of the wrong people.

The tense mission, also starring Alia Bhatt, Matthias Schweighöfer, Sophie Okonedo, Paul Ready and Jing Lusi, plays out in ski slopes and cable cars in the Italian Alps.

However the critics’ score on review site Rotten Tomatoes failed to reach such lofty heights – the Tomatometer is sitting at 32pc based on 97 reviews.

"The conquer-the-world machinations, the unoriginal action choreography, the blandly-written characters and the unstoppable formidability of the superspy make it so hard to care about any of it,” one critic wrote, who rated the film two out of 10.

Gal Gadot

Others described it as “hollow and soulless” while one recommended it as a great movie “for your dad to fall asleep to”.

"Paint-by-numbers plot and action collapses under uninspired writing, painful clichés, and overproduced spectacle,” another critic observed.

Some critics praised the film's action sequences and Gadot's contribution, but it wasn’t enough to lift the overall score. There were negative responses to the perceived generic plot and overused twists.

According to CNN: "Gadot makes a striking protagonist even when she's a mere mortal who can't deflect bullets.

"Yet the structure of Heart of Stone doesn’t help by beginning in the middle and providing little in the way of backstory to separate Stone from any number of other cinematic spies.”

Meanwhile a review by Empire said: "The real problem here is an absence of truly compelling characters, especially the lead; Gadot's role is too blandly written for her to have anything substantial to grip on to.

"Heart of Stone is a perfectly watchable and often daft bit of fun, but its mission to supersede Ethan Hunt might prove to be impossible."

Dornan, who described co-star Gadot as a “rock star”, previously told Netflix: “[Parker] has an idealistic way of how the world should be, but not in the way an audience might originally think."

The Holywood artist continued: "I have been presented with plenty of opportunities in that space before, just truthfully haven't felt that any of them were right, or strong enough maybe.

"I've got pretty close to signing on to something at one point that was a similar genre, didn't end up happening... but I probably would have done that one, but never materialised, but just a timing thing.

"Sometimes they present themselves and it's just the last thing I feel like doing. Timing is everything.

"This came along at a time where I was obviously keen to flex that side of myself and put myself out of my comfort zone in a world that I haven't explored before in my career, with a great team of people that I thought I could really trust and have a good time with."

The new release is more popular among everyday viewers, with an audience rating of 61% based one more than 500 responses.