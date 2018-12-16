The cast of Four Weddings and a Funeral were reunited last Friday with a grey-haired Hugh Grant as the father of the bride. Some 25 years after the original film was released, Richard Curtis is making a follow-up in aid of next year's Red Nose Day.

The cast of Four Weddings and a Funeral were reunited last Friday with a grey-haired Hugh Grant as the father of the bride. Some 25 years after the original film was released, Richard Curtis is making a follow-up in aid of next year's Red Nose Day.

It's Five Weddings and a Funeral as film's cast head down the aisle again

Pictures from the film set show Grant as the proud father of Lily James, who was wearing a bridal gown. At the end of the original film, his character, Charles, was happily unmarried to Carrie (Andie MacDowell) and they had a baby.

MacDowell was also spotted on the shoot at a church in Islington, north London, alongside Anna Chancellor (Duckface), John Hannah (Matthew) and Rowan Atkinson (the vicar).

Kristin Scott Thomas, who played the aristocratic Fiona, was there too. In the 1994 film, her love for Charles was unrequited. But Curtis's wife Emma Freud shared a tantalising picture from the set of Grant and Scott Thomas appearing to share an intimate moment, with the caption: "Quite an interesting kiss going on…"

Actors who had cameos in the film were also present including Rupert Vansittart, who played a boorish drunk with designs on Carrie, and Simon Kunz as an unfortunate husband who discovered his wife had been unfaithful.

One much-missed cast member was Charlotte Coleman, who played Grant's flatmate, Scarlett. She died from an acute asthma attack in 2001.

TOGETHER AGAIN: Hugh Grant, Rowan Atkinson and Andie MacDowell in London as they filmed the Comic Relief follow-up to ‘Four Weddings And A Funeral’

Mike Newell has returned as director, with other cast members James Fleet, David Haig, Sophie Thompson, Sara Crowe and David Bower.

Rowan Atkinson reprises his memorable role as the vicar for a TV special to be screened in March.

Curtis said: "We're all definitely older. I suspect no wiser. It's been really enjoyable working out what's happened to all the characters. Now they get back together for the fifth wedding where, as usual, not everything will go as planned."

Four Weddings and a Funeral propelled both Curtis and Grant to international success.

Andie McDowell

Grant has previously said he feared the film would be a disaster while making it. He said: "Four Weddings was shot in 36 days in a blind panic with the director (Mike Newell) hurling tea cups at the walk, saying 'I can't f****ing do it!' Everyone was suicidal, we thought it didn't work and we were going to have to emigrate to Peru as it was so embarrassing."

For his part, Curtis said: "Hugh Grant was, I think, the 72nd person we auditioned for the lead in Four Weddings, and he was the first one to make it seem funny at all."

©Telegraph

Rowan Atkinson

Telegraph.co.uk