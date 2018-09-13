Keeping up an English accent for the entire day was the secret of Domhnall Gleeson's success in his starring role in Lenny Abrahamson's new film.

Keeping up an English accent for the entire day was the secret of Domhnall Gleeson's success in his starring role in Lenny Abrahamson's new film.

'It makes me very proud' - Domhnall Gleeson joined by The Little Stranger co-stars Ruth Wilson and Will Poulter for Irish premiere

The Little Stranger had its European premiere last night in the home city of both leading actor Gleeson and director Abrahamson, with Dublin's Lighthouse Cinema doing the honours.

Gleeson (35) stepped out with his co-stars Will Poulter (The Revenant) and Ruth Wilson (Luther), and told the Herald that getting the British accent perfected for his character Dr Faraday had been "a tricky one".

"Lenny wanted something different so it's a mixture of Warwickshire working class and then period, as it's the late 1940s - then also he aspires to be posh," said Gleeson.

Domhnall Gleeson

However, it was a case of so far so good for the Dublin man.

"I think it's been holding up under scrutiny," he said.

Gleeson revealed he had a poem that helped him nail down the accent and even went about speaking in it on set to avoid his own Dublin brogue creeping in.

"I have a poem I do in the morning and a few phrases I go over and over, and I tend to keep the accent going during the day as well to make sure I don't slip out of it," he added.

The Star Wars actor said it was a "special thing" to be opening up the film at home in Dublin.

"We have one of the best film-makers in the world," he said.

"He's from the same city I'm from, our producer and composer are Irish - we have lots of Irish elements here. It makes me feel very proud."

Abrahamson said he also appreciated the chance to debut the film in his home city - and to work with Gleeson again, who acted in his film Frank.

The Oscar-nominated director classed him as the most- talented actor of his generation.

"It was fantastic. We became fast friends on Frank and I've wanted to work with Domhnall since then," he said.

"I think he is the cleverest, most subtle, most talented actor of his generation and this part is really hard to play."

Gleeson proves he is no stranger to tricky accents

