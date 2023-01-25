‘It feels like we have already won’ - Achill Island and Inis Mór celebrate Banshees of Inisherin nominations

Colin Farrell and Barry Keoghan in The Banshees Of Inisherin

Pints flowed and the good times rolled on Achill Island last night as locals celebrated the historic clutch of Oscar nominations for the Banshees of Inisherin.

There were equally joyous scenes on Inis Mór where many of the film’s iconic scenes were shot.

Chris McCarthy, manager of Achill Tourism, said the whole community was overjoyed.

“We are emotionally attached to this film for a plethora of reasons. We are so excited and delighted for the cast and crew,” he said.

“We didn’t win anything yet, but it feels like we have won something, and when you’re from Mayo, you’ll take the wins wherever you can. Nine nominations is fantastic. Today is a day we will never forget. And it’s so great for Achill.”

He expects an influx of visitors to the island following the film’s unprecedented success.

“It’s all good, and it’s all positive, but we must mind and cherish this place we live in.

“All I can say is if the visitors come and treat it with the respect that Martin McDonagh and his production did, then we have absolutely no worries.”

Aine McLaughlin, of Aran Island Ferries, said the company was already reaping the benefits of the film.

“We are already seeing American passengers in our office asking which island the Banshees of Inisherin was filmed on and then buying tickets to Inis Mór.

“It’s only January, and we are already seeing the tangible benefits the film will bring to the island.”

Mick Lynch, the owner of Lynotts Pub in Achill, which recently won the best pub in Connacht, said he was particularly delighted for Brendan Gleeson, who frequented Lynotts during filming.

“It’s a great day for Achill. One of the best. I feel they are going to win something.

“Colin Farrell doesn’t drink, so we didn’t see him, but Gleeson and Pat Shortt were here often. We loved to see them coming, they fitted right in.

“They are welcome back here to celebrate too.”

And the pub has another slightly macabre connection to the Oscar favourite film. The infamous shears that Brendan Gleeson’s character used to lob off his fingers belong to Mick.

They are safely displayed behind the counter.

However, Mick doesn’t intend to make them a tourist attraction. “They work. They could actually cut your fingers off,” he said.