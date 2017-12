Die Hard's screenwriter doesn't care for the YouGov poll which showed a majority of people surveyed wouldn't view the classic action film as a Christmas movie.

Despite the film having a hardcore fanbase who would state the 1988 action flick is the greatest Christmas film of all time, it seemed the people had spoken after the results of a YouGov poll in the UK were published, which showed showed most people think just because a film is set at Christmas time... doesn't mean it's a Christmas movie.

But writer Steven E. de Souza has spoken out, giving his own opinion after fans began pestering him for his take and listing its festive elements. "How could it not be a Christmas movie?”, he tweeted after being asked by CNN anchor Jake Tapper, before he added: “Plus a woman about to give birth features prominently.”

Another fan said they’d never seen his or fellow screenwriter Jeb Stuart’s takes on Die Hard‘s Christmas rankings, to which de Souza replied: “Yes, because the studio rejected the Purim draft”, adding the hashtag #DieHardIsAChristmasMovie to his post. Unless Bruce Willis comes forward and agrees with the YouGov poll, we reckon you can continue to enjoy Die Hard on Christmas Day.

