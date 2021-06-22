Irish teenager cast alongside Olivia Colman in leading Hollywood movie role

Charlie Reid, a 14-year-old boy from Kildare, has landed a major role alongside Oscar-winning actor Olivia Colman in a feature film titled ‘Joyride’.

Reid was picked from over 1,500 applicants, with his co-star Colman declaring “he totally blew me away”.

Reid will be cast in a leading role of playful Mully, alongside Colman who plays Joy in the feelgood flick.

Colman has become one of the most highly-regarded actors in Hollywood and said Reid has really impressed her.

“He’s clearly got it all. I’m going to have to really up my game. I can’t wait to work with him,” she told The Guardian.

Reid was picked for his capability and suitability to not only act and sing but to show confidence and vulnerability.

Joyride is the story of Joy and Mully, two troubled souls, striking the unlikeliest of friendships and embarking on a journey together. Reid’s character Mully is a loveable rogue.

Mully is led down the wrong path by his father in Joyride, before meeting Joy, who makes him reassess the trajectory of his life.

Reid had been a regular performer in amateur theatre until the pandemic put a stop to live productions, dreaming of pursuing a professional career.

The film’s director, Emer Reynolds, said Reid has “pure, raw talent – and that special something that all great actors have,” while speaking to The Guardian.

“I feel confident that this will be the beginning of an incredible journey for him.”

The movie will be co-produced by Aoife O’Sullivan of Subotica, one of Ireland’s leading film and TV production companies.