Irish talent Jessie Buckley and Barry Keoghan among BAFTA Rising Star nominees

Irish stars Barry Keoghan and Jessie Buckley are among the five nominees for this year's BAFTA Rising Star Award.

Irish stars Barry Keoghan and Jessie Buckley are among the five nominees for this year's BAFTA Rising Star Award.

Black Panther star Letitia Wright, American rapper Lakeith Stanfield, and theatre and film star Cyntia Erivo are also in the running for the coveted award which predicts successful careers for young stars.

Previous winners have included Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya, Tom Holland, John Boyega, Jack O'Connell, Tom Hardy, Kristen Stewart, and Eva Green.

Kerry actress Buckley (29) received rave reviews for her performance in the thriller Beast last year. She also starred in the BBC's 2016 TV adaptation of War and Peace.

In a scene from her latest film, Jessie Buckley stars as ‘Moll’ alongside Johnny Flynn in the British made film ‘Beast’

She shot to stardom on I'd Do Anything, the BBC show which saw Andrew Lloyd Webber seeking a Nancy for his West End production of Oliver! in 2008. She came second on the show but went on to perform in various productions including Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music.

Speaking about her nomination she said, “I would like to thank both Bafta and the jury from the bottom of my heart for putting me forward for the 2019 EE Rising Star Award – it’s a huge honour and a fantastic category to be nominated for, especially as the winner is decided by film fans at home.”

Jessie Buckley (Ian West/PA)

She will next appear as a country music singer in Wild Rose and will star opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in Ironbark.

Dublin actor Barry Keoghan (26), meanwhile, has impressed in a series of hits including The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Dunkirk and American Animals.

“It’s really exciting to be put forward for the EE Rising Star Award," he said. "Over the years, I have watched so many actors and actresses that I admire be nominated in this category, so to think that I’m now on that list is an amazing feeling.”

Ban: Barry Keoghan won best actor in a supporting role for ‘The Killing of a Sacred Deer’ at the Ifta Film and Drama Awards. Photo: Michael Chester

The award is voted for by he public with the nominees selected by a jury including Richard Madden, Rosamund Pike, Edith Bowman and Ray Panthaki.

Wright, who earned an Emmy nomination for her 2017 role in Black Mirror, said it was an “incredible feeling” to be on the list.

She said: “It means a lot that my work has been recognised, especially in the country I’ve grown up in, and that I get to share this recognition with so many talented actors.”

Letitia Wright (Ian West/PA)

Erivo, from south London, previously won a Tony award for her Broadway role in The Colour Purple and she was seen on the big screen in last year’s Steve McQueen film Widows.

The 31-year-old said she was “ever grateful” for the nomination, adding: “It means the world to me to be acknowledged by the community that, for most of my life, I’ve known as home. Thank you for this incredible honour.”

American-born Stanfield, 27, is known on the small screen for starring in Atlanta and also had a role alongside last year’s Rising Star Award winner, Daniel Kaluuya, in the film Get Out.

Huge news! The nomineees for the 2019 @EE Rising Star Award are:



Jessie Buckley

Cynthia Erivo

Barry Keoghan

Lakeith Stanfield

Letitia Wright



💫💫💫 #EEBAFTAs #EERisingStar pic.twitter.com/BY32dBjkI6 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 3, 2019

In 2018 he won plaudits for his lead role in the critically acclaimed film Sorry To Bother You.

He said: “On behalf of the entire Sorry To Bother You team, thank you Bafta. It is an honour and a pleasure to be considered.”

Speaking about the shortlist, Edith Bowman told Press Association that the nominees are “an amazing, diverse group of people who have all got quite specific styles to themselves, but who so deserve this recognition.”

She added, “You see these filmmakers come through and giving these young talents opportunities to play these roles, and the recognition they’re getting because of that is great.”

The winner will be announced at the Bafta ceremony on February 10 and voting is open at ee.co.uk/BAFTA

Online Editors