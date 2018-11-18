Irish short film Stigma is one step closer to the Oscars stage after it won the prestigious Grand Prix Irish Short Award at the Cork Film Festival.

Irish short 'Stigma' is one step closer to Oscars stage after prestigious award

The experimental drama, directed by Helen Warner and produced by Marie McDonald, now joins the long list for the Academy Awards in 2020 in the Live Action Short Film category.

The awards at the 63rd Cork Film Festival were presented ahead of the Closing Night Gala at the Everyman Theatre on Sunday evening, with the Irish premiere of Capernaum, directed by Nadine Labaki.

Stigma, which was filmed in Ardglass, Co Down, tells the tale of religious guilt, sin and redemption through a string of confessions.

It was described as "exceptional" by the film festival's producer and CEO Fiona Clark.

"Stigma is an exceptional short and one that is thoroughly deserving of being longlisted for an Oscar and winner of the €1,500 prize fund," Ms Clark said.

"It possesses a storytelling and visual sophistication that left a distinct impression on the jury."

The winner of the Grand Prix International Short Award, Maria Eriksson’s Schoolyard Blues (Skolstartssorg), will also qualify for the Oscars long list.

Judges recognised the Swedish short film as being "both uplifting and heart-breaking".

They added; "It prompts us to consider continuity and change, the struggle for survival on the margins and the enduring and potentially restorative power of love".

Online Editors