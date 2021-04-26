Irish-produced Wolfwalkers misses out on ‘Best animated feature film’ to Pixar giant’s Soul

Irish-produced Wolfwalkers has a disappointing night at the Oscars as they missed out on ‘Best animated feature film’ to Pixar giant’s ‘Soul’.

Wolfwalkers is produced by Irish studio Cartoon Saloon, based in Kilkenny.

It was the fourth nomination for the studio in the category and many believed it represented their best chance of landing the coveted prize after three previous attempts, but it was acknowledged they faced stiff competition from Disney’s Soul.

Wolfwalkers was up against Onward, Over The Moon, A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon and Soul.

Read More

Co-directed by Ross Stewart and voiced by actors including Sean Bean, Wolfwalkers tells the story of young hunter, Robyn Goodfellowe, who comes to Ireland to wipe out the last wolf pack.

She makes friends with Mebh Óg MacTíre, a member of a tribe believed to transform into wolves.

Young has previously joked that Mebh was in part inspired by his eight-year-old daughter.

"It's all about girl power and things like that but it's about being who you are and deals a bit with man's encroachment into nature," he said. "And it's about living in other people shoes."

It was Apple's first original animated movie on the platform and Young said the tech giant is "delighted" with the film.