Irish produced film 'The Favourite' leads with 12 Bafta nominations
Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone are all nominated for the period drama, as well as director Yorgos Lanthimos.
The Favourite, produced by Element Pictures in Ireland, is leading the British Academy Film Awards with 12 nominations, including for best film and outstanding British film.
Olivia Colman has been nominated in the leading actress category for her role as Queen Anne in the dark comedy drama, just days after winning a Golden Globe.
Her co-stars Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone have both received nods in the supporting actress category, and director Yorgos Lanthimos is also nominated.
Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, Roma and A Star Is Born each have seven nominations, while Vice has six and BlacKkKlansman has five.
Colman will compete against Glenn Close for The Wife, Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born, Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Viola Davis for Widows.
Vice star Christian Bale, who also won a Golden Globe at the weekend, has been given a Bafta nod in the leading actor category.
Rami Malek, another Golden Globe winner, has been nominated in the same category for his role in Queen film Bohemian Rhapsody.
They will both battle Bradley Cooper for A Star Is Born, Steve Coogan for Stan and Ollie and Viggo Mortensen for Green Book.
Along with Weisz and Stone, Amy Adams, Claire Foy and Margot Robbie are in the supporting actress category for their roles in Vice, First Man and Mary, Queen of Scots respectively.
The supporting actor nominees are Adam Driver for BlacKkKlansman, Mahershala Ali for Green Book, Richard E Grant for Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Sam Rockwell for Vice and Timothee Chalamet for Beautiful Boy.
Cooper has received his first Bafta directing nomination for his directorial debut A Star Is Born, and he will compete against Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman, Pawel Pawlikowski for Cold War and Lanthimos for The Favourite.
Along with The Favourite, the best film nominees are BlacKkKlansman, Green Book, Roma and A Star Is Born.
The Favourite also has a shot at scooping the outstanding British film gong, but will have to face off against Beast, Bohemian Rhapsody, McQueen, Stan and Ollie, and You Were Never Really Here.
The Bafta Film Awards will be held at London’s Royal Albert Hall on February 10.
Here is who else is nominated:
Best Film
BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Outstanding British Film
Beast
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
McQueen
Stan And Ollie
You Were Never Really Here
Best Director
Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
Paweł Pawlikowski – Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuaron – Roma
Documentary
Free Solo
McQueen
RBG
They Shall Not Grow Old
Three Identical Strangers
Animated Film
Incredibles 2
Isle Of Dogs
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Original Screenplay
Cold War – Janusz Głowacki and Paweł Pawlikowski
The Favourite – Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
Green Book – Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga
Roma – Alfonso Cuaron
Vice – Adam McKay
Leading Actress
Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Glenn Close – The Wife
Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Viola Davis – Widows
Leading Actor
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Christian Bale – Vice
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Steve Coogan – Stan And Ollie
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
Supporting Actress
Amy Adams – Vice
Claire Foy – First Man
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite
Margot Robbie – Mary Queen of Scots
Supporting Actor
Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman
Mahershala Ali – Green Book
Richard E Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell – Vice
Timothee Chalamet – Beautiful Boy
The winners will be announced on February 10.
