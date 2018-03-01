Irish Cartoon Saloon Oscars hopefuls miss Hollywood party in their honour due to Storm Emma

Some of the Irish stars hoping to bag an Oscar on Sunday night have had their travel plans scuppered by Storm Emma.

Cartoon Saloon founders Tomm Moore and Nora Twomey missed a Hollywood party being held in their honour on Wednesday night after their flights to LA were delayed due to the snow.

Nora Twomey, Yvonne Ross and Liselott Olofsson

They are nominated in the Best Animated Film category for The Breadwinner, produced by Tomm and directed by Norma. "Tomm left yesterday evening about 8pm and he was in the airport until 4am so he finally managed to land in LA about two hours ago," his wife Liselott Oloffson explained to Ryan Tubridy on RTE Radio 1.

Chestnuts roasting... Liselott Olafasson, Tomm Moore and Ben Olafasson Moore. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

"Nora took a flight to Frankfurt, had an overnight in Frankfurt and hopefully is on her way to LA now." She added, "They both missed a Film Board party that was on in their honour last night but Paul Young, who is the CEO [of Cartoon Saloon] did a great job of being interviewed by Victoria Smurfitt and Chris O'Dowd. It's just a pity they missed the celebrations."

The Cartoon Saloon crew are no strangers to the Academy Awards having been nominated twice before, for The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea. *** flight is scheduled to leave two hours earlier today in an effort to avoid Storm Emma.

"Nora's husband Mike is driving up from Kilkenney - he's due to fly out tomorow so fingers crossed the storm will blow over so he will be with her for the Oscars ceremony." Speaking about the Oscars and mingling with A-listers, said, "You kind of have to put yourself outside of the kind of 'wow I'm here and there's loads people people here that I've seen on TV like George Clooney, Sigourney Weaver and Morgan Freeman'.

"You just have to act like one of them. You have to act cool and have a normal conversation with them. That's all the want really, is to have a normal conversation."

She revealed she spoke to Morgan Freeman about Sigourney Weaver's dress and not standing or tripping on her train.

"He was encouraging us to stand on her trail because it was really long. I got a really long trail and the last time I wore the Jennifer Rothwell dress it was the men who were like, 'oh my God, look at that dress, don't stand on it'. Everybody's up for a bit of fun and getting dressed up and admiring each other's clothes." Asked whether or not they received the goody bag, she said they don't get the "massive goody bags", "not the goody bag where you get iPads, iPhones and trips paid away but we did last time get a fair few nice things. We also got a voucher to go to the Maldives for a week but we didn't get flights, just accommodation, so we were like, um, well."

