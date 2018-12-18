Irish animated short film Late Afternoon shortlisted for Oscar

An Irish animated short film is among ten shortlisted from all over the world for an Academy Award.

Late Afternoon, written and directed by Louise Bagnall, follows an elderly woman (Fionnula Flanagan) as she drifts back through her memories, existing between two states — the past and the present.

Produced by Nuria González Blanco for Cartoon Saloon the stunning short is now in the running to be among the final selection of nominations which will be announced in January.

James Hickey, Chief Executive of Éireann/Screen Ireland said, “I’m really delighted to see Louise and the Late Afternoon team make it through to this stage of the Academy Awards process.

"This film tells a universal story which has appealed to international audiences around the world and particularly in North America. We wish them the best of luck in getting through to the final line-up of nominees in January."

The film had its New York premiere at Tribeca earlier this year, where it was awarded Best Animated Short, and where it screened as part of special animation programme curated by Whoopi Goldberg.

It has also been recognised in Ireland with Best Animated Sequence in a Short Film at the Galway Film Fleadh last year and the IFTA for Best Animated Short.

Louise Bagnall is an animation graduate of the National Film School at IADT Dun Laoghaire and is creative director at Cartoon Saloon. She previously worked on the studio's Oscar nominated features Song of the Sea and The Breadwinner.

Cartoon Saloon's first feature, The Secret of Kells, also received an Oscar nomination.

Online Editors