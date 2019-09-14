Irish actor Stuart Townsend arrested in LA following dispute

Irish actor Stuart Townsend is reportedly facing a felony charge for allegedly getting in a physical argument with his wife.

LAPD confirmed to Independent.ie that he had been arrested and was released on bail. A court date will be set in the coming weeks.

According to website TMZ, the actor's neighbors called 911 complaining of loud screaming coming from his home in Santa Monica.

When the authorities arrived at their home Townsend and his wife could be heard arguing from outside the house.

The website claim that police separated the two, but Townsend allegedly warned his wife not to say anything. His wife reportedly complained of a pain in her arm.

It is reported that the couple were having a verbal fight which escalated. The website claims that Townsend grabbed his wife by the arms and refused to let her leave.

The Irish actor was then arrested and is reportedly facing two misdemeanor counts - false imprisonment and dissuading one from reporting a crime.

He was allegedly released after posting $50k bail.

The website contacted Townsend who told them that the matter had been resolved. He added that he and his wife were "looking forward to this being resolved speedily and favorably and returning to their quiet lives as spouses and parents".

Stuart Townsend grew up in Howth. He went to the Gaiety School of Acting in 1993.

He appeared in several acclaimed films and TV series including About Adam, Shooting Fish, Wonderland, Queen Of The Damned and The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen.

In the late nineties and early noughties, he seemed destined to become Hollywood's 'next big thing'.

Best Actress winner Charlize Theron and boyfriend Stuart Townsend enjoy the moment at the 76th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at the Kodak Theatre on February 29, 2004

He was dating South African actress Charlize Theron, who he met on the set of 2001 movie Trapped.

The pair were a golden couple, and appeared to be madly in love.

They split their time between Ireland and Los Angeles and Stuart said they considered themselves married.

Theron described Stuart as "beyond special" and said she wanted to be with him forever.

She added: "He can inspire me and he's also the sexiest man ever."

But Townsend suffered a few career set backs.

He was lined up to feature as Aragorn in box office smash The Lord of The Rings, directed by Peter Jackson, in 2000. However, Viggo Mortensen was cast as a last-minute replacement.

Talking about the cast change to Entertainment Weekly in 2002, Townsend said: "I was there rehearsing and training for two months, then was fired the day before filming began.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers and fellow actor Stuart Townsend

"I have no good feelings for those people in charge, I really don't. The director wanted me and then apparently thought better of it because he really wanted someone 20 years older than me and completely different."

In 2010, he pulled out of Marvel Comics' movie adaptation of Thor because of creative differences.

The same year, he and Charlize split after almost a decade together.

The break up came after a planned ten day holiday to Mexico was cut short.

At the time it was reported that Theron felt they had become more like 'brother and sister' than partners.

In the years following their break up, Townsend kept a low profile.

But in 2015, his brother Dylan told the press Stuart was living in Costa Rica with his wife and had two children.

"I’m really happy for him," Dylan said. "He’s got a home in LA, but he has not been there – I haven’t seen him in a while. He’s sort of fallen off the map, bringing up children".

In recent years, Townsend has appeared in short film Grace and Grit, in TV series Elementary, and US series Betrayal. He now directs as well as acts.

His brother Dylan also acts, while his sister Chloe - a designer - recently attended a wedding with Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy.

