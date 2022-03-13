Irish actor invites his childhood bullies to the premiere of his breakthrough movie

An aspiring Irish actor, who suffered cruel jibes and homophobic taunts throughout his childhood, has invited his bullies to the premiere of his critically-acclaimed breakthrough movie.

Pearse Egan (33), has been hailed as the star of 'In From The Side', an upcoming picture that has been billed as the "gay rugby film we've all been waiting for".

The movie will premiere next week at the BFI Flare, a world-renowned LBGT film festival which takes place at London's British Film Institute (BFI).

Read More

And Dubliner Pearse, who stars as the comic lead character 'PInky', said playing the role has finally enabled him to move on with his life and forgive his childhood bullies.

Pearse, who was mocked and taunted on a daily basis while at school in Dun Laoghaire, has even issued an invitation to his former tormentors to meet him on the red carpet of the prestigious Netflix-sponsored event.

He said: "I used to have nightmares all the time about what I went through at school, being called a 'f**' or a 'girl' whenever I opened my mouth, and being physically attacked, too.

"But now I've been able to change the narrative. It's taken me almost 30 years to get to this point, but I'm now here, and I'm thankful to be here. Being part of this movie has enabled me to let go of the past, and start the healing process.

"I am now able to swap the negativity I've harboured for so long for positivity. And so if I could say one thing to the bullies, it would be this - 'I forgive you'.

Video of the Day

"I've moved on with my life and I've forgiven them. In fact, I would like to invite them to the premiere of my movie, so that they can see for themselves that I am proud of who I am, and what I stand for."

Talented Pearse has also enjoyed success as a stand-up comedian - now performing regularly on the competitive comedy circuit near his London home, and picking up two awards in the process.

Pearse also previously appeared on hit TV show 'Long Lost Family', where the programme's presenter Davina McCall successfully helped reunite him with his biological father.

He has since built up a close relationship with his Brazil-based Dad Eddie Santos, and is planning to visit him in the coming weeks.

He added: "Sadly, Dad recently suffered a heart attack and had other complications after getting Covid. It's been a worrying time, and I've not had the finances to get over to Brazil to see him.

"But he's very proud of what I've achieved, and I'm planning to get over to Brazil and see him in the next few weeks. It will mean everything to me to sit down with him and watch this film with him."