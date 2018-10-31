Irish actor Barry Keoghan leads the nominations in British Independent Film Awards

'The Favourite' leads the nominations for this year's British Independent Film Awards, with rising Irish star Barry Keoghan also nabbing a nomination for his role in American Animals, a British film which earned 11 nominations in total.

'The Favourite' leads the nominations for this year's British Independent Film Awards, with rising Irish star Barry Keoghan also nabbing a nomination for his role in American Animals, a British film which earned 11 nominations in total.

The Yorgos Lanthimos-directed period drama - which focuses on the rivalry between two cousins who are jockeying to be court favourites during the reign of Queen Anne - has been handed 13 nominations in total, including Best Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay.

The acclaimed movie boasts a star-studded cast that features the likes of Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, Nicholas Hoult and Joe Alwyn.

Meanwhile, Michael Pearce's 'Beast' has been handed 10 nominations, while Lynne Ramsay's 'You Were Never Really Here' has received eight nods in total.

The nominations list represents a record year for female representation at the awards show, with more than 40 percent of the individual nominations recognising women in the industry across various categories, including directing, writing, producing and performance.

What's more, female nominees comprise more than 50 percent of the talent nominated in the Best British Independent Film category, while female talent also leads the way in the Most Promising Newcomer and Breakthrough Producer categories.

The British Independent Film Awards will be held in London on Sunday, December 2.

Jared Abrahamson as Eric Borsuk, Evan Peters as Warren Lipka, Blake Jenner as Chas Allen and Barry Keoghan as Spencer Reinhard in American Animals, the true story of four young men who orchestrated a daring heist in a Kentucky university in 2004

List of British Independent Film Awards nominations:

Best British Independent Film

American Animals

Beast

Disobedience

The Favourite

You Were Never Really Here

Best Director

Andrew Haigh

Yorgos Lanthimos

Bart Layton

Michael Pearce

Lynne Ramsay

Best Screenplay

Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara

Bart Layton

Sebastian Lelio, Rebecca Lenkiewicz

Michael Pearce

Lynne Ramsay

Best Actress

Gemma Arterton

Jessie Buckley

Olivia Colman

Maxine Peake

Rachel Weisz

Best Supporting Actress

Nina Arianda

Rachel McAdams

Emma Stone

Rachel Weisz

Molly Wright

Best Actor

Joe Cole

Steve Coogan

Rupert Everett

Joaquin Phoenix

Charlie Plummer

Best Supporting Actor

Steve Buscemi

Barry Keoghan

Alessandro Nivola

Van Peters

Dominic West

Most Promising Newcomer

Jessie Buckley

Michaela Coel

Live Hill

Marcus Rutherford

Molly Wright

The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director)

Richard Billingham

Dan Kokotajlo

Matt Palmer

Michael Pearce

Leanne Welham

Debut Screenwriter

Karen Gillan

Dan Kokotajlo

Bart Layton

Matt Palmer

Michael Pearce

Breakthrough Producer supported by Creativity Media

Kristian Brodie

Jacqui Davies

Anna Griffin

Marcie MacLellan

Faye Ward

The Discovery Award

The Dig

Irene's Ghost

A Moment in the Reeds

Super November

Voyageuse

Best Documentary

Being Frank: The Chris Sievey Story

Evelyn

Island

Nae Pasaran

Under the Wire

Best British Short Film

The Big Day

Bitter Sea

The Field

Pommel

To Know Him

Best International Independent Film

Capernaum

Cold War

The Rider

Roma

Shoplifters

Best Casting

Dixie Chassay

Julie Harkin

Avy Kaufman

Andy Pryor

Michelle Smith

Best Cinematography

Ole Bratt Birkland

Magnus Nordenhof Jonk

Robbie Ryan

Tom Towend

David Ungaro

Best Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran

Andrea Flesch

Sandy Powell

Guy Sperenza

Alyssa Tull

Best Editing

Joe Bini

Mrarc Boucrot

Nick Fenton, Julian Hart, Chris Gill

Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Ben Wheately

Best Effects

Howard Jones

Matthew Strange, Mark Wellband

George Zwier, Paul Driver

Online Editors