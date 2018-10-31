Irish actor Barry Keoghan leads the nominations in British Independent Film Awards
'The Favourite' leads the nominations for this year's British Independent Film Awards, with rising Irish star Barry Keoghan also nabbing a nomination for his role in American Animals, a British film which earned 11 nominations in total.
The Yorgos Lanthimos-directed period drama - which focuses on the rivalry between two cousins who are jockeying to be court favourites during the reign of Queen Anne - has been handed 13 nominations in total, including Best Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay.
The acclaimed movie boasts a star-studded cast that features the likes of Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, Nicholas Hoult and Joe Alwyn.
Meanwhile, Michael Pearce's 'Beast' has been handed 10 nominations, while Lynne Ramsay's 'You Were Never Really Here' has received eight nods in total.
The nominations list represents a record year for female representation at the awards show, with more than 40 percent of the individual nominations recognising women in the industry across various categories, including directing, writing, producing and performance.
What's more, female nominees comprise more than 50 percent of the talent nominated in the Best British Independent Film category, while female talent also leads the way in the Most Promising Newcomer and Breakthrough Producer categories.
The British Independent Film Awards will be held in London on Sunday, December 2.
List of British Independent Film Awards nominations:
Best British Independent Film
American Animals
Beast
Disobedience
The Favourite
You Were Never Really Here
Best Director
Andrew Haigh
Yorgos Lanthimos
Bart Layton
Michael Pearce
Lynne Ramsay
Best Screenplay
Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara
Bart Layton
Sebastian Lelio, Rebecca Lenkiewicz
Michael Pearce
Lynne Ramsay
Best Actress
Gemma Arterton
Jessie Buckley
Olivia Colman
Maxine Peake
Rachel Weisz
Best Supporting Actress
Nina Arianda
Rachel McAdams
Emma Stone
Rachel Weisz
Molly Wright
Best Actor
Joe Cole
Steve Coogan
Rupert Everett
Joaquin Phoenix
Charlie Plummer
Best Supporting Actor
Steve Buscemi
Barry Keoghan
Alessandro Nivola
Van Peters
Dominic West
Most Promising Newcomer
Jessie Buckley
Michaela Coel
Live Hill
Marcus Rutherford
Molly Wright
The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director)
Richard Billingham
Dan Kokotajlo
Matt Palmer
Michael Pearce
Leanne Welham
Debut Screenwriter
Karen Gillan
Dan Kokotajlo
Bart Layton
Matt Palmer
Michael Pearce
Breakthrough Producer supported by Creativity Media
Kristian Brodie
Jacqui Davies
Anna Griffin
Marcie MacLellan
Faye Ward
The Discovery Award
The Dig
Irene's Ghost
A Moment in the Reeds
Super November
Voyageuse
Best Documentary
Being Frank: The Chris Sievey Story
Evelyn
Island
Nae Pasaran
Under the Wire
Best British Short Film
The Big Day
Bitter Sea
The Field
Pommel
To Know Him
Best International Independent Film
Capernaum
Cold War
The Rider
Roma
Shoplifters
Best Casting
Dixie Chassay
Julie Harkin
Avy Kaufman
Andy Pryor
Michelle Smith
Best Cinematography
Ole Bratt Birkland
Magnus Nordenhof Jonk
Robbie Ryan
Tom Towend
David Ungaro
Best Costume Design
Jacqueline Durran
Andrea Flesch
Sandy Powell
Guy Sperenza
Alyssa Tull
Best Editing
Joe Bini
Mrarc Boucrot
Nick Fenton, Julian Hart, Chris Gill
Yorgos Mavropsaridis
Ben Wheately
Best Effects
Howard Jones
Matthew Strange, Mark Wellband
George Zwier, Paul Driver
