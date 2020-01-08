In the frame: Saoirse Ronan and Jessie Buckley pitted against each other for Bafta
Irish actors Saoirse Ronan and Jessie Buckley are in the running for a Bafta.
Both Ronan and Buckley have been nominated in the Leading Actress category for their roles in Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' and Tom Harper and Nicole Taylor's 'Wild Rose' respectively.
Also in running in the same category are Scarlett Johansson for 'Marriage Story', Charlize Theron for 'Bombshell' and Renée Zellweger for 'Judy'.
Ronan's nomination comes just two days after she missed out on winning the Best Actress award at the 2020 Golden Globes for her role in 'Little Women'.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
Academy award winner Zellweger bagged the accolade instead for her portrayal of Judy Garland in 'Judy'.
Ronan's nomination marks the fourth time that she has made the shortlist in the category. She has previously been nominated for her roles in 'The Lovely Bones', 'Brooklyn' and 'Lady Bird'.
However, it is the first time that Buckley has been nominated for a Bafta. The Kerry native first got her break in 2008 after appearing as a contestant on Andrew Lloyd Webber's 2008 reality contest 'I'd Do Anything' which aired on the BBC.
She then went on to star in a number of BBC television dramas, as well as the film 'Beast' in 2017 and HBO mini-series 'Chernobyl' in 2019.
The 2020 Bafta ceremony will take place on February 2 at the Royal Albert Hall, in London, and will be hosted by Graham Norton.
Irish Independent
Related Content
- ‘Delighted’ Sir Sam Mendes responds to 1917’s Bafta nominations success
- Syrian war film For Sama becomes most nominated documentary in Bafta history
- Cynthia Erivo, Greta Gerwig and Awkwafina among Bafta snubs
- Bafta film nominees list: Who is up for an award this year?
- Golden Globes 2020: Saoirse Ronan misses out on Best Actress award to Renée Zellweger