Irish actors Saoirse Ronan and Jessie Buckley are in the running for a Bafta.

Irish actors Saoirse Ronan and Jessie Buckley are in the running for a Bafta.

In the frame: Saoirse Ronan and Jessie Buckley pitted against each other for Bafta

Both Ronan and Buckley have been nominated in the Leading Actress category for their roles in Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' and Tom Harper and Nicole Taylor's 'Wild Rose' respectively.

Also in running in the same category are Scarlett Johansson for 'Marriage Story', Charlize Theron for 'Bombshell' and Renée Zellweger for 'Judy'.

Ronan's nomination comes just two days after she missed out on winning the Best Actress award at the 2020 Golden Globes for her role in 'Little Women'.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In