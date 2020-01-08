Entertainment Movie News

In the frame: Saoirse Ronan and Jessie Buckley pitted against each other for Bafta

Wild card: Jessie Buckley has been nominated in the Leading Actress category for her role in ‘Wild Rose’
Aoife Walsh

Irish actors Saoirse Ronan and Jessie Buckley are in the running for a Bafta.

Both Ronan and Buckley have been nominated in the Leading Actress category for their roles in Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' and Tom Harper and Nicole Taylor's 'Wild Rose' respectively.

Also in running in the same category are Scarlett Johansson for 'Marriage Story', Charlize Theron for 'Bombshell' and Renée Zellweger for 'Judy'.

Ronan's nomination comes just two days after she missed out on winning the Best Actress award at the 2020 Golden Globes for her role in 'Little Women'.

Academy award winner Zellweger bagged the accolade instead for her portrayal of Judy Garland in 'Judy'.

Ronan's nomination marks the fourth time that she has made the shortlist in the category. She has previously been nominated for her roles in 'The Lovely Bones', 'Brooklyn' and 'Lady Bird'.

However, it is the first time that Buckley has been nominated for a Bafta. The Kerry native first got her break in 2008 after appearing as a contestant on Andrew Lloyd Webber's 2008 reality contest 'I'd Do Anything' which aired on the BBC.

She then went on to star in a number of BBC television dramas, as well as the film 'Beast' in 2017 and HBO mini-series 'Chernobyl' in 2019.

The 2020 Bafta ceremony will take place on February 2 at the Royal Albert Hall, in London, and will be hosted by Graham Norton.

