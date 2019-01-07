Idris Elba fuelling Bond rumours and Olivia Colman's speech: five key moments from the Golden Globes 2019

Here are some of the top moments from the Golden Globes last night, the first in an annual string of Hollywood award shows.

Olivia Colman's brilliant acceptance speech

The Broadchurch star said she prefers to kiss women in movies as she doesn't feel unfaithful to her husband.

She was hailed for her humorous acceptance speech after nabbing the top Best Actress in a Drama award last night.

"Cor blimey, thank you so much. I'm not going to cry because my entire table will point and laugh at me as I've been crying all evening," she said.

Paying tribute to director Yorgos Lanthimos and her co-stars, she added: "Yorgos, thank you the most muchly and ma bitches, Emma and Rachel, thank you, every second of working with you was such a joy and I was so sad that it finished.

Olivia Colman (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

"I would like to tell you how much this film meant to me but I can't think of it because I'm too excited."

She added: "I went on a private jet and I ate constantly through the film and it was brilliant and I promise I will keep on enjoying this, because it's amazing."

Bohemian Rhapsody beats fan favourite A Star Is Born for top award

Bohemian Rhapsody was a surprise winner that took away the title of Best Drama film last night. The Queen biopic was one of the biggest winners of the night, with Rami Malek also scooping the best actor in a drama prize for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury.

76th Golden Globe Awards - Show - Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 6, 2019 - Rami Malek, winner of Best Actor - Motion Picture, Drama, accepts his award. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS

He also thanked Queen and the band's late frontman, saying: "Thank you to Freddie Mercury for giving me the joy of my lifetime. I love you, you beautiful man. This is for - and because of - you, gorgeous."

Idris Elba fuelled the Bond rumours with a snap of Daniel Craig

He's been long tipped as the new James Bond, and actor Idris Elba sent fans into a frenzy this morning after sharing a selfie with Daniel Craig this morning.

The picture, alongside the caption 'Er..' and 'Awks', features the two actors with pensive looks during the ceremony.

The speculation was further enhanced after Elba's fiancée Sabrina Dhowre, also shared the snap of her husband eyeing up Mr Bond.

Idris Elba, left, and his daughter Isan Elba arrive at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Presenter Sandra Oh hails 'moment of change' for being first Asian presenter

One of this year's ceremony presenters Sandra Oh hailed the evening as a "moment of change" as she became the first Asian woman to present this year's Golden Globes.

The Killing Eve star and co-host Andy Samberg made an unlikely pairing fronting the Globes, but they carried off the job with a light touch. Not to mention her well-timed jab at actress Emma Stone for her role as an Asian woman in Aloha.

76th Golden Globe Awards – Show – Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 6, 2019 - Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg host.Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS

"Crazy Rich Asians is nominated tonight for best picture. It is the first studio film with an Asian-American lead since Ghost In The Shell and Aloha."

Emma Stone, who starred in Aloha as Allison Ng (a character who was written as part Chinese and part Hawaiian) could be heard shouting "I'm sorry!" immediately after from the audience.

Christian Bale thanks Satan for the 'inspiration' in his award-winning role

The Batman star scored the best actor in a musical or comedy for his role as the former vice president Dick Cheney in Vice.

He thanks director Adam McKay for giving him the role, joking that McKay was looking for someone "charisma-free", and joked about having unusual inspiration for the role.

"Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play this role," he said.

With reporting from PA

