'I'd work with Daniel Day Lewis every time if I could' - director Jim Sheridan hopes retired star returns to acting

FILMMAKER Jim Sheridan has opened the door to making another movie with Daniel Day-Lewis - if he can talk the acclaimed actor out of retirement.

The famed Irish director worked with Day-Lewis on three successful pictures - My Left Foot, In The Name Of The Father and The Boxer.

Sheridan described the three-time Academy winner - who announced his retirement from acting over a year ago - as a "magical talent", adding that he'd love to direct the Co Wicklow-based father-of-three in a film one last time.

"I would work with him every time if I could. There's magic with Daniel, no matter what he does. He just has that x-factor. There's never been anyone like him, and there probably never will be," he said.

Brenda Fricker and Daniel Day-Lewis in My Left Foot

Speaking of a possible future collaboration with the acclaimed Irish-based actor, he said: "I wouldn't approach him with a script. I wouldn't want to be saying, 'There's a script - read it', because every time I go out to the pub someone hands me a script.

"But I'd say to him, 'Would you ever think of acting again?' If he said, 'yes', I'd suggest we find a story."

Despite being arguably Ireland's greatest-ever director, with three of his movies, My Left Foot, The Field and In The Name of the Father receiving 13 Academy Award nominations between them, Sheridan admitted he finds it difficult now to get his films bankrolled because he's competing against so many blockbusters.

In an interview with TV3's The Six O'Clock Show, the 69-year-old Dubliner explained: "It's very hard to make movies now. I don't think you'd even get the money we got for My Left Foot today.

"I don't think you'd get it for most movies. They've kind of decided for the first time since Greek tragedy that people don't want to see dramas, which is a load of nonsense," he added.

"They just need the space to brand their product and sell it to China and India. You only need four words of English to understand what's happening."

