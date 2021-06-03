‘I was a huge fan growing up’ – Irish actress Elva Trill set to star in new Jurassic World movie

A young Irish actress who's been dubbed Ireland's answer to Angelina Jolie is set for stardom in the new Jurassic World movie.

Gorgeous Elva Trill (28) from Sligo will not only join Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the Hollywood blockbuster, but she's also getting to star alongside the original Jurassic Park trio of Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern, who are all making a return to the franchise.

"The main question I get asked is 'were you eaten?' I'm like 'I can't tell you!'," says Elva when asked about her upcoming role as Charlotte Lockwood in Jurassic World: Dominion.

Elva was whisked to Pinewood studios near London last summer to film the movie and admits the Covid precautions being taken were "surreal".

"We ended up staying in was a place beside the studio and they made it into a green zone and everybody was checked every week," she recalls. "When I got there I was met by a person from reception with an umbrella and standing beside her was a person in a white lab coat.

"It was like almost like being driven into a celebrity rehab because you just saw these famous faces wandering around the grounds and these people in white lab outfits."

She then got to meet some of the famous names taking part.

"The first day I was there I was walking around and the weather was really lovely and the next thing I know Jeff Goldblum was hanging out the window and he was like 'well hello and who might you be?'," she smiles. "I ended up having a chat with him through a window, as we wouldn't really be in the same room for the first couple of days because you had to get tested.

"He is so unbelievably charismatic and remembers everybody's name and talks to everybody. He'd be running his lines to himself as he was walking around, he was really lovely, he was as nice as anyone could ever imagine and so witty and charming.

"And Sam Neill was really cool too. Just working with Colin Trevorrow, the director, he was so incredible to work with and so giving. He gave me an opportunity and free reign to do what I was doing and it really worked out well. It was super exciting."

Elva can't wait to see the film when it hits the big screen in the summer of 2022.

"I was a huge fan of Jurassic Park growing up and these people were on my TV," she said.

"I remember going to the cinema with a group of friends from school to see Jurassic Park, so it's kind of crazy. Back then they were making that movie and I was this tiny little thing just going to see it, eating popcorn and drinking Coke, and then all these years later helping to make one myself."

Elva knew from a young age she wanted to be an actress and at the age of 12 took a three-hour journey by train from her home in Ballymote to take part in Saturday sessions at the famed Gaiety school of acting.

"My mum insisted I go straight to the course and straight back and be safe," she said.

"She knew that when I was spending six hours every Saturday taking train journeys back and forth to do it that I was serious about it."

In her late teens Elva got a place in The Factory rehearsal studios and through her new agent landed a role on the BBC series Ripper Street, which was being filmed in Dublin.

"I got to work with Matthew Macfadyen and Jerome Flynn and Adam Rothenberg, which was great," she says.

Elva also got to work on one of the biggest TV shows of recent years, Line Of Duty.

"I was in fits laughing on the train coming home telling my mum about my role," she recalls.

"I was getting asked questions by the police in one of the scenes and Adrian Dunbar has to come out of a building in overalls, and he had to deliver his lines while undressing himself from this protective clothing. And he kept getting stuck in it, he tried it a few times. It was just bloody hilarious as we were all kind of waiting with bated breath to see if he'd get to the end of the sentence. I had great fun on it."

Another Northern Ireland production she took part in was The Maze, which also starred Tom Vaughan Lawlor, who famously played Nidge in Love/Hate.

"He is so unbelievably talented," she says.

"You don't know whether to be intimidated or what. But I remember I walked into the room where we were going to be doing the scene which was a waiting room, which was in the prison. It was obviously quite cold in there. He was all cosied up in a big jacket with a hood.

"He was using his fingers to draw little pictures in the dust on the window. There was innocence to him. He then sat down to me and did the scene and turned into this hardened character. He said to me after the job, 'have you got a UK based agent?' and said I needed one. He gave me a few names and contacted his own agent and said I had worked with two of their actors, Tom and Barry Ward. They rang Tom and asked 'is she nice?' and signed me up."

She also got to work with Amy Huberman on Striking Out and her brother Mark too, on an upcoming film they recently made in Cyprus called Ghosts of Monday.

Elva flew to London on Friday to move into her new apartment and will spent the next few weeks shooting a series for HBO/BBC3 called Starstruck.

And if all that isn't enough, she is also part of a band, The City and Us, who've played in Taiwan, several parts of Europe and Dublin's Olympia.

"Myself and Mark Hogan are the main signers and the band is going about three years," she explains.

"We just want to enjoy ourselves, to make nice music, but also if possible to make this a profession if we can."