‘I love him to bits...but he leaves teabags in the sink’ – Colin Farrell on his time living with The Batman co-star Barry Keoghan

Colin Farrell has said that fellow Irish actor and The Batman co-star Barry Keoghan is “an extraordinary human being.”

In an interview on RTÉ 2fm with Stephen Byrne, Farrell said he loves Keoghan.

Speaking of Barry in the interview Colin said, “I love Barry, and I just think he’s a cracking young fella…”

“He’s magic, he’s just a cracking young man and I just wish him the best, apart from being an extraordinary actor, there’s a lot of extraordinary actors in the world and Barry is one of them.”

Read More

“But he’s an extraordinary human being and I just have such hopes for him and the meaning and peace of mind and sense of adventure that he will be able to live in for the rest of his days,” he said.

“I love him to bits.”

The pair are currently both appearing in The Batman and recently filmed The Banshees of Inisherin together with Brendan Gleeson.

“We worked on Martin McDonagh’s film out west there last year.”

Video of the Day

Farrell opened up about what it was like living with the 29-year-old during filming.

“It was great, we lived together for a while… I mean I wouldn’t be sharing digs with him for too long, it was a bit of a mess when you go in in the morning and there were knives on the floor with butter on it and crumbs everywhere, teabags in the sink and all that sh**e…” he said.

“It was actually great, it was a bit like MTV’s The Real World.”

Barry has recently set his sights on the role of James Bond.

The Hollywood star took to Twitter to share a slew of toned up snaps with the caption “Bond who?”