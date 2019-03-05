Entertainment Movie News

Tuesday 5 March 2019

‘I have no idea what this is about’ is the main take-away from Sky’s new original movie Serenity

Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway in Serenity
Aoife Kelly

Sky's new original film Serenity landed on TV, and selected cinemas, this weekend and has been leaving viewers feeling a little perplexed.

Not to be confused with Joss Whedon's 2005 sci-fi flick of the same name, Sky's Serenity reunites Interstellar co-stars Anne Hathaway and Matthew McConaughey, and also stars the wonderful Jason Clarke.

Based on cast alone, expectations were above average.

Ostensibly it's a thriller in which a fishing boat captain (McConaughey, of course) is approached by his beautiful ex Anne Hathaway to murder her abusive husband (Clarke).

However, without spoiling Serenity for those who wish to see it, it features a head-scratching twist half way through which renders it something else entirely.

Not everyone has completely understood the twist, never mind been on board with it.  On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes the 20 per cent rotten rating appears to be directly linked to that pivotal genre change.

Writer/director Steven Knight (of Peaky Blinders and Locke fame) told Metro.co.uk that he expected the tough reviews because Serenity is a film that's not easy to define.

"I think it’s because making a movie costs a lot of money and therefore people are cautious, but I think filmmaking attracts rules like no other art form. Very early in any process, people are saying: What’s the genre? How do we market it? How do we sell it?” he said.

"With something like this, I wanted to not be in a genre, or to deliberately place it in a genre and pluck it out of it. So I think whenever you do that, whenever you do something different, you divide the audience. I’ve had terrible reviews and I’ve also had fab reviews from people who I respect and admire, so it’s a bit of both."

On social media, the reaction has been more negative than positive, although it does have its fans, even if some of those are from the 'so bad it's good' camp:

Serenity is available on Sky Movies now.

