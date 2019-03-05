Sky's new original film Serenity landed on TV, and selected cinemas, this weekend and has been leaving viewers feeling a little perplexed.

Sky's new original film Serenity landed on TV, and selected cinemas, this weekend and has been leaving viewers feeling a little perplexed.

‘I have no idea what this is about’ is the main take-away from Sky’s new original movie Serenity

Not to be confused with Joss Whedon's 2005 sci-fi flick of the same name, Sky's Serenity reunites Interstellar co-stars Anne Hathaway and Matthew McConaughey, and also stars the wonderful Jason Clarke.

Based on cast alone, expectations were above average.

Ostensibly it's a thriller in which a fishing boat captain (McConaughey, of course) is approached by his beautiful ex Anne Hathaway to murder her abusive husband (Clarke).

However, without spoiling Serenity for those who wish to see it, it features a head-scratching twist half way through which renders it something else entirely.

Not everyone has completely understood the twist, never mind been on board with it. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes the 20 per cent rotten rating appears to be directly linked to that pivotal genre change.

Writer/director Steven Knight (of Peaky Blinders and Locke fame) told Metro.co.uk that he expected the tough reviews because Serenity is a film that's not easy to define.

"I think it’s because making a movie costs a lot of money and therefore people are cautious, but I think filmmaking attracts rules like no other art form. Very early in any process, people are saying: What’s the genre? How do we market it? How do we sell it?” he said.

"With something like this, I wanted to not be in a genre, or to deliberately place it in a genre and pluck it out of it. So I think whenever you do that, whenever you do something different, you divide the audience. I’ve had terrible reviews and I’ve also had fab reviews from people who I respect and admire, so it’s a bit of both."

On social media, the reaction has been more negative than positive, although it does have its fans, even if some of those are from the 'so bad it's good' camp:

Please watch serenity on sky movies.



Sooooo entertainingly bad.#serenity — Joe Barnett (@theresonly1joeb) March 1, 2019

Hi everyone.



Don’t watch #Serenity.



That is all. — Adam Kinghorn (@KinghornAdam) March 1, 2019

So, watched #Serenity with hubby. Was my idea.

Hubby now asking for divorce. pic.twitter.com/crksgvSnJs — Sam Carrington (@sam_carrington1) March 1, 2019

It’s not often I tweet something serious but please whatever you do, do not watch serenity on sky movies. It climbs with ease to the worst film Iv ever watched. #serenity #turdfilm — Jake Rimington (@Rust16) March 2, 2019

Me 20 mins into watching Serenity pic.twitter.com/fWExxlAPTJ — John Parker (@j0hnparker) March 2, 2019

So #Serenity hits Sky Cinema today. It’s very much a marmite, acquired taste, sort of flick but truth be told I went with it and found myself enjoying it for the most part. — Dan Storey (@DapperDan) March 1, 2019

Watching #Serenity. I have no idea what this is about. — 🌱 (@caracompass) March 2, 2019

Serenity pushed The Counselor hard for the title of worst film I have ever watched #Serenity #skycinema — Jon Learmonth (@Jon06WHUFC) March 1, 2019

A Movie That's Easy To Give Up On

But If You Like Your Movies Different This Is Well Worth Sticking With

I Am Probably In The Minority That I Enjoyed It#Serenity 🎬 pic.twitter.com/JNEqntzdy0 — Cathal Burke (@cathalbur) March 3, 2019

#Serenity isn't as bad a movie as some folk made out.... — Concussion Protocol (@23Nate) March 5, 2019

Watching #serenity, someone best get eaten by a shark soon 🤔 — Ｔｅｒｒｉ ♥ (@terrimcfarlane_) March 4, 2019

#Serenity a pile of nonsense but I kind of enjoyed it. — Paula P (@paulapg50) March 4, 2019

Watched #serenity last night on sky movies. Yeah... I can see why it’s a free give away... would have been happier if it was actually about catching a big tuna fish. #absolutecrap — Michael Poultney (@devwakey) March 4, 2019

Serenity is available on Sky Movies now.

Read more: Triple Frontier, Hanna, Serenity - what's new to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Sky/NOW TV in March

Online Editors