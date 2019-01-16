There's no place like home, as Saoirse Ronan knows only too well from her overseas exploits over the last year.

'I feel closer to home and want more work here', says Saoirse Ronan

The Carlow actress has been a busy bee of late and has done her fair share of work in the US.

She most recently wrapped on the remake of Louisa Alcott's Little Women, which saw her reunite with Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig.

She's set to star as Jo March in the film, acting alongside Emma Watson, Eliza Scanlen and Florence Pugh.

The film, which also features Meryl Streep, was shot in Boston last year.

However, the 24-year-old has revealed she's ready to work closer to home and has plans to spend more time in Ireland this year.

The three-times Oscar nominee said she'll be filming in Britain this spring, so she has pencilled in time to head home.

Saoirse said that nowadays she feels more connected to Ireland and wants to secure more acting jobs here.

"I'm doing a film in March and that's over in the UK so I'll be kind of back and forth," she said. "I kind of feel like I'm closer to home.

"I was in America a lot last year and that was great, but I was definitely ready to start working closer to home.

"So I'd like to do more stuff in Ireland, or even in the UK, if I could."

Saoirse was in Dublin last week for the Irish premiere of Mary Queen of Scots, and walked the red carpet at the Stella Theatre in Rathmines on Friday night.

She said that while she missed out on a Bafta nomination for the film, she doesn't let awards play on her mind.

She also said that being mistakenly called a British actress doesn't get under her skin either.

"I wouldn't say I get annoyed - it just seems to be something that happens a lot to Irish people, but I think we all know that I'm not, so that's the main thing."

While Saoirse grew up in the limelight of Holly wood, she didn't think she missed out on a traditional Irish upbringing.

"I don't miss the fact that I didn't do the Leaving Cert. I was around a lot. I'd be working and then I'd be back. I always had that connection to home."

Mary Queen of Scots will hit Irish cinemas on Friday.

Saoirse plays the ambitious monarch, and revealed that her costume had quite an effect on her body.

She recently told an American chat show that wearing a corset for the role had given her usually angular body a curvy appearance.

"It squishes your insides and we would have it on for 12 hours a day - corsets are tight - so it does actually change your shape a little bit," she said.

