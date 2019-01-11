'I don’t worry about awards' - confident Saoirse Ronan steps out for Irish premiere of 'Mary Queen of Scots'

Not getting the nod for a Bafta earlier this week was far from Saoirse Ronan’s mind as she stepped out on the red carpet at the Stella Theatre in Rathmines for the Irish premiere of Mary Queen of Scots.

Asked whether she was disappointed about being snubbed for the prestigious gong, the Carlow actress (24) said she doesn’t worry about awards.

"I don’t worry about them. Half the time I don’t know when they’re coming out so that is good. No, if anything I am really lucky that in the last few years I’ve been recognised for things I’ve done," she said.

Hitting the big time in Hollywood at the tender age of 12, nominated for an Oscar for her appearance in Atonement, Saoirse thinks she has had the best of both worlds growing up as her friends always "stuck around".

"I was very lucky with the friends I had growing up, they've stuck around so I always had that connection to home," she said.

She has been waiting to play the assertive monarch since she was 18 and said she was attracted to the idea of playing a Celtic Queen – Queen Medb is the next historical figure on her wishlist.

"I knew it was going to be a great role even though initially it was just a concept the whole notion of playing a queen, I was going to get her from the age of 19 to 26, 27 that was something I hadn’t done before and I loved the idea of playing a Celtic queen as well," she said.

"It goes beyond just acting. The longer it went on I became more and more attached to it.

Saoirse Ronan at the Premier of Mary Queen of Scots in the Stella Cinema Rathmines.

"I’d love to [play Medb], or someone like Countess Markievicz or someone like that, someone from history. I was saying that today I’d love to play Queen Medb," she added.

The film is out on 18 January nationwide

Online Editors