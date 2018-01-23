Entertainment Movie News

Wednesday 24 January 2018

'I am incredibly grateful' - Saoirse Ronan on her 'Best Actress' Oscar nomination

Oscars 2018: Saoirse Ronan, Daniel Day-Lewis and Martin McDonagh among nominees

Saoirse Ronan at the 24th Screen Actors Guild Awards
Saoirse Ronan at the 24th Screen Actors Guild Awards
Saoirse Ronan (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Sam Rockwell and Frances McDormand in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Aoife Kelly

Aoife Kelly

Saoirse Ronan has described being a part of Oscar-nominated film 'Lady Bird' as a "true privilege".

The 23-year-old has been nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars for her role in the American comedy-drama film.

The Carlow actress will go up against Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Frances McDormand (Three Billboards), Margot Robbie (I, Tonya) and the legendary Meryl Streep for The Post.

Lady Bird was nominated for five Oscars; Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress (Laurie Metcalf), Original Screenplay (Greta Gerwig) and Best Director (Greta Gerwig).

In a statement released this evening, Saoirse said she is "incredibly grateful" to the Acadamy.

"To have been a part of a film like Lady Bird was a true privilege and I am incredibly grateful to the Academy for recognizing this wonderful story about the beauty and strength of women," she said.

"I am especially thrilled to share this moment with Laurie Metcalf and our leader and director Greta Gerwig, who, like Lady Bird, is an incredible woman and a dear friend."

Director Greta Gerwig added; "This is an unbelievable honour and I am beside myself with joy and gratitude.

"The entire team who made Lady Bird poured their heart and soul into it, and I am so deeply grateful to the Academy for their recognition. I couldn’t be prouder of my brilliant women who led the cast, Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf, and I am so thrilled that they were nominated for their beautiful performances.

"I am struggling to find the words to express how much the nomination for best director and best screenplay means to me — in a year where there are so many brilliant films by so many of my heroes of cinema — all I can say is thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Saoirse lost out to McDormand for the SAG Award for Best Actress on Sunday night but she previously won the Best Actress - Comedy or Musical Golden Globe.  McDormand won the equivalent award for drama.

Oscars

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, written and directed by Martin McDonagh, has secured two nominations in the technical awards - Original Score and Film Editing as well as Best Picture, Original Screenplay and Best Actress for Frances McDormand and Best Supporting Actor nominations for both Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson.

On Sunday, Three Billboards won the Outstanding Cast SAG award which may indicate it stands a good chance of securing the coveted Best Picture Oscar. However, it is up against eight strong contenders.

Daniel Day Lewis has also been nominated for Best Actor for his final acting role before his retirement in Phantom Thread.

And Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon have secured a nomination for Best Animated Feature for The Breadwinner, which is executive produced by Angelina Jolie.  The studio's films The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea were also previously nominated in this category.

It faces competition from The Boss Baby and Pixar's Coco.  Ferdinand and Loving Vincent are also in the running.

The Academy Awards will air on Sunday March 4th, and this year will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Hosts Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis revealed the nominees for the Academy Awards 2018:

Best Picture:

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

 

Best Director

Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk

Jordan Peele - Get Out

Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson - Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water

 

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie - I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird

Meryl Streep - The Post

 

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out

Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq

 

Original Screenplay

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

 

Adapted Screenplay

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly's Game

Mudbound

 

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

 

Original Song:

Remember Me (from Coco)

Mystery of Love (from Call Me By Your Name)

This Is Me (from The Greatest Showman)

Mighty River (from Mudbound)

Stand Up For Something (from Marshall)

 

Best Documentary Feature

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

 

Best Documentary Short

Edith & Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam

Heroin(e)

Knifeskills

Traffic Stop

 

Best Foreign Film

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

On Body and Soul (Hungary)

The Insult  (Lebanon)

Loveless  (Russia)

The Square (Sweden)

 

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

 

Best Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige - Mudbound

Allison Janney - I, Tonya

Leslie Manville - Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water

 

Production Design:

Beauty and the Beast

blade runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

 

Cinematography:

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

 

Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

 

Sound Editing:

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

 

Sound Mixing:

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

 

Best Animated Short Film

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

 

Best Live Action Short Film

Decal Elementary

The Eleven O'Clock

My Nephew Emmet

The Silent Child

Watu Wote / All of Us

 

Original Score

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

 

Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

 

Film Editing

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

 

Make-Up and Hair Styling

Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

Online Editors

Promoted Links

Related Content

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment