'I am incredibly grateful' - Saoirse Ronan on her 'Best Actress' Oscar nomination
Saoirse Ronan has described being a part of Oscar-nominated film 'Lady Bird' as a "true privilege".
The 23-year-old has been nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars for her role in the American comedy-drama film.
The Carlow actress will go up against Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Frances McDormand (Three Billboards), Margot Robbie (I, Tonya) and the legendary Meryl Streep for The Post.
Lady Bird was nominated for five Oscars; Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress (Laurie Metcalf), Original Screenplay (Greta Gerwig) and Best Director (Greta Gerwig).
In a statement released this evening, Saoirse said she is "incredibly grateful" to the Acadamy.
"To have been a part of a film like Lady Bird was a true privilege and I am incredibly grateful to the Academy for recognizing this wonderful story about the beauty and strength of women," she said.
"I am especially thrilled to share this moment with Laurie Metcalf and our leader and director Greta Gerwig, who, like Lady Bird, is an incredible woman and a dear friend."
Director Greta Gerwig added; "This is an unbelievable honour and I am beside myself with joy and gratitude.
"The entire team who made Lady Bird poured their heart and soul into it, and I am so deeply grateful to the Academy for their recognition. I couldn’t be prouder of my brilliant women who led the cast, Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf, and I am so thrilled that they were nominated for their beautiful performances.
"I am struggling to find the words to express how much the nomination for best director and best screenplay means to me — in a year where there are so many brilliant films by so many of my heroes of cinema — all I can say is thank you from the bottom of my heart."
Saoirse lost out to McDormand for the SAG Award for Best Actress on Sunday night but she previously won the Best Actress - Comedy or Musical Golden Globe. McDormand won the equivalent award for drama.
Oscars
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, written and directed by Martin McDonagh, has secured two nominations in the technical awards - Original Score and Film Editing as well as Best Picture, Original Screenplay and Best Actress for Frances McDormand and Best Supporting Actor nominations for both Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson.
On Sunday, Three Billboards won the Outstanding Cast SAG award which may indicate it stands a good chance of securing the coveted Best Picture Oscar. However, it is up against eight strong contenders.
Daniel Day Lewis has also been nominated for Best Actor for his final acting role before his retirement in Phantom Thread.
And Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon have secured a nomination for Best Animated Feature for The Breadwinner, which is executive produced by Angelina Jolie. The studio's films The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea were also previously nominated in this category.
It faces competition from The Boss Baby and Pixar's Coco. Ferdinand and Loving Vincent are also in the running.
The Academy Awards will air on Sunday March 4th, and this year will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Hosts Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis revealed the nominees for the Academy Awards 2018:
Best Picture:
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri
Best Director
Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk
Jordan Peele - Get Out
Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson - Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie - I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird
Meryl Streep - The Post
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq
Original Screenplay
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Adapted Screenplay
Call Me By Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly's Game
Mudbound
Best Animated Feature Film
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Original Song:
Remember Me (from Coco)
Mystery of Love (from Call Me By Your Name)
This Is Me (from The Greatest Showman)
Mighty River (from Mudbound)
Stand Up For Something (from Marshall)
Best Documentary Feature
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Best Documentary Short
Edith & Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam
Heroin(e)
Knifeskills
Traffic Stop
Best Foreign Film
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
On Body and Soul (Hungary)
The Insult (Lebanon)
Loveless (Russia)
The Square (Sweden)
Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri
Best Supporting Actress
Mary J. Blige - Mudbound
Allison Janney - I, Tonya
Leslie Manville - Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water
Production Design:
Beauty and the Beast
blade runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Cinematography:
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
Costume Design
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria & Abdul
Sound Editing:
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Sound Mixing:
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Animated Short Film
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
Best Live Action Short Film
Decal Elementary
The Eleven O'Clock
My Nephew Emmet
The Silent Child
Watu Wote / All of Us
Original Score
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Film Editing
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri
Make-Up and Hair Styling
Darkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
