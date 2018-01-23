Saoirse Ronan has described being a part of Oscar-nominated film 'Lady Bird' as a "true privilege".

'I am incredibly grateful' - Saoirse Ronan on her 'Best Actress' Oscar nomination

The 23-year-old has been nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars for her role in the American comedy-drama film.

The Carlow actress will go up against Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Frances McDormand (Three Billboards), Margot Robbie (I, Tonya) and the legendary Meryl Streep for The Post. Lady Bird was nominated for five Oscars; Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress (Laurie Metcalf), Original Screenplay (Greta Gerwig) and Best Director (Greta Gerwig).

In a statement released this evening, Saoirse said she is "incredibly grateful" to the Acadamy. "To have been a part of a film like Lady Bird was a true privilege and I am incredibly grateful to the Academy for recognizing this wonderful story about the beauty and strength of women," she said.

"I am especially thrilled to share this moment with Laurie Metcalf and our leader and director Greta Gerwig, who, like Lady Bird, is an incredible woman and a dear friend." Director Greta Gerwig added; "This is an unbelievable honour and I am beside myself with joy and gratitude.

"The entire team who made Lady Bird poured their heart and soul into it, and I am so deeply grateful to the Academy for their recognition. I couldn’t be prouder of my brilliant women who led the cast, Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf, and I am so thrilled that they were nominated for their beautiful performances. "I am struggling to find the words to express how much the nomination for best director and best screenplay means to me — in a year where there are so many brilliant films by so many of my heroes of cinema — all I can say is thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Saoirse lost out to McDormand for the SAG Award for Best Actress on Sunday night but she previously won the Best Actress - Comedy or Musical Golden Globe. McDormand won the equivalent award for drama.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, written and directed by Martin McDonagh, has secured two nominations in the technical awards - Original Score and Film Editing as well as Best Picture, Original Screenplay and Best Actress for Frances McDormand and Best Supporting Actor nominations for both Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson. On Sunday, Three Billboards won the Outstanding Cast SAG award which may indicate it stands a good chance of securing the coveted Best Picture Oscar. However, it is up against eight strong contenders.

Daniel Day Lewis has also been nominated for Best Actor for his final acting role before his retirement in Phantom Thread. And Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon have secured a nomination for Best Animated Feature for The Breadwinner, which is executive produced by Angelina Jolie. The studio's films The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea were also previously nominated in this category.

It faces competition from The Boss Baby and Pixar's Coco. Ferdinand and Loving Vincent are also in the running. The Academy Awards will air on Sunday March 4th, and this year will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Hosts Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis revealed the nominees for the Academy Awards 2018:

Best Picture: Call Me By Your Name Darkest Hour

Dunkirk Get Out Lady Bird

Phantom Thread The Post The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri Best Director

Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk Jordan Peele - Get Out Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson - Phantom Thread Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water Best Actress in a Leading Role

Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Margot Robbie - I, Tonya Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird

Meryl Streep - The Post Best Actor in a Leading Role Timothée Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq Original Screenplay The Big Sick Get Out Lady Bird The Shape of Water Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Adapted Screenplay Call Me By Your Name The Disaster Artist Logan Molly's Game Mudbound Best Animated Feature Film The Boss Baby The Breadwinner Coco Ferdinand Loving Vincent Original Song: Remember Me (from Coco) Mystery of Love (from Call Me By Your Name) This Is Me (from The Greatest Showman) Mighty River (from Mudbound) Stand Up For Something (from Marshall) Best Documentary Feature Faces Places Icarus Last Men in Aleppo Strong Island Best Documentary Short Edith & Eddie Heaven is a Traffic Jam Heroin(e) Knifeskills Traffic Stop Best Foreign Film A Fantastic Woman (Chile) On Body and Soul (Hungary) The Insult (Lebanon) Loveless (Russia) The Square (Sweden) Best Supporting Actor Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri Best Supporting Actress Mary J. Blige - Mudbound Allison Janney - I, Tonya Leslie Manville - Phantom Thread Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water Production Design: Beauty and the Beast blade runner 2049 Darkest Hour Dunkirk The Shape of Water Cinematography: Blade Runner 2049 Darkest Hour Dunkirk Mudbound The Shape of Water Costume Design Beauty and the Beast Darkest Hour Phantom Thread The Shape of Water Victoria & Abdul Sound Editing: Baby Driver Blade Runner 2049 Dunkirk The Shape of Water Star Wars: The Last Jedi Sound Mixing: Baby Driver Blade Runner 2049 Dunkirk The Shape of Water Star Wars: The Last Jedi Best Animated Short Film Dear Basketball Garden Party Lou Negative Space Revolting Rhymes Best Live Action Short Film Decal Elementary The Eleven O'Clock My Nephew Emmet The Silent Child Watu Wote / All of Us Original Score Dunkirk Phantom Thread The Shape of Water Star Wars The Last Jedi Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Visual Effects Blade Runner 2049 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 Kong: Skull Island Star Wars: The Last Jedi War for the Planet of the Apes Film Editing Baby Driver Dunkirk I, Tonya The Shape of Water Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri Make-Up and Hair Styling Darkest Hour Victoria & Abdul Wonder

