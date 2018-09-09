Hugo Weaving had a very Irish encounter with a Matrix fan in Grogans

Having played Agent Smith in the Matrix trilogy, as well as Elrond in The Lord of the Rings franchise, Hugo Weaving is recognised everywhere he goes.

And when it happens in Dublin it's usually in Grogan's pub on South William Street.

While he was filming his latest big screen outing - Black 47, Lance Daly's revenge thriller set during the Famine - in Wicklow, the actor frequented the legendary watering hole in Dublin's city centre on occasion with fellow Aussie star James Frecheville, who plays Black 47's lead, Feeney.

While he's best known for the blockbuster franchises, Weaving regularly treads the boards at home in Australia and beyond, and this week a woman from Chicago who was drinking in Grogan's approached him outside the pub.

Hugo Weaving in Black 47

"She recognised me and said, 'My husband is a big fan. He saw you on stage in New York'", he tells Independent.ie. "So it depends who it is and what they've seen you in."

However, his co-star Frecheville recalls another encounter with a fan of Weaving's, also in Grogan's, earlier this year. This fan was Irish.

"It was jammed, and there's that tiny little passageway and it can get really congested, and a man walks past Hugo and goes, 'You look like Hugo Weaving' and Hugo goes, pint in hand, smiling, 'I am!' and he goes 'Feck off! You're not!' and Hugo goes, 'You're right, I'm not'," laughs James.

Hugo Weaving as Agent Smith in The Matrix

"This man starts walking away, but because it's so congested, he takes one more glance back and catches Hugo poking his tongue out at me, just like, 'that's all a bit silly', and at that point [the fan] just went slack in the face and sort of started teetering over [stammering] 'A-A-Agent Smith!'"

He adds with mock sadness, "I never get recognised!"

"That means you're a fine actor, a fine actor," says Weaving.

Frecheville is now clean-shaven but he grew a 'crazy' red (natural, thanks Scottish and Irish ancestors) beard for the role of Feeney in Black 47. Feeney is a Connemara man who returns from fighting with the British Army in Afghanistan to the country ravaged by Famine.

The actor started growing the beard before he had been confirmed for the role, and is thankful he did as he says it was "a large part of the character". However, it did cause people to view him in a certain way when he was walking the streets of Dublin, or out for a pint, by himself.

James Frecheville in Black 47

"I couldn't go down Dun Laoghaire eating a Teddy's '99 without scaring people," he remembers. "I'd forget I had it on my face. People would really steer past me on the street, especially because it wasn't trimmed. It was coming right up to my eyelashes."

When it came to going for pints he says people "were all looking at me a bit like, 'oh, who are you? And what are you up to?'"

Now he is beardless, however, and believes he is unlikely to be recognised as the star of Black 47. "They don't know my chin under the beard," he says.

Black 47 is out now.

