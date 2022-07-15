Hugh Grant tipped to play Prince Andrew in movie about infamous Newsnight interview

PRINCE Andrew’s interview on Newsnight is to be made into a film, with Hugh Grant allegedly in the frame for the role .

The film, called Scoop, is based on a book of the same name by Sam McAlister, the BBC producer who secured the chat with Andrew (62) about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

United Agents, McAlister’s literary agents, confirmed the project, describing it as “exciting news”.

The screenplay will be written by Peter Moffat for the Lighthouse film and television production company. A director has not been assigned and casting has not yet begun.

Hilary Salmon, who co-founded Lighthouse two years ago, told industry website Deadline: “The reaction is always the same, ‘Oh, wow.’”

On casting, she admitted “we have, of course, thoughts” but stressed that “no one is attached”. She declined to comment on reports that Grant was in the mix to play Andrew.

Moffat, who wrote Your Honor, starring Bryan Cranston, said Scoop would focus on how the BBC Newsnight team got the exclusive interview and then “the actual filming of it”.

He added: “The other thing is, ‘why did he agree to do it?’ How was it that he decided it was a good idea to do a great big long interview with Emily Maitlis on the BBC?”

Moffat suggested that the duke’s arrogance, ignorance and charm “quite often covers up for the bad stuff, that’s what I think”.

Andrew faced a barrage of criticism following the interview, which was filmed at Buckingham Palace in November 2019.

