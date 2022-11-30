HSE confirms critically ill patients will no longer be brought to Navan Hospital by ambulance

The HSE has said that critically ill patients will no longer be brought by ambulance to Our Lady’s Hospital Navan (OLHN) from the middle of December.

The long-awaited decision was communicated to all staff at the hospital yesterday, in an internal memorandum.

The letter, seen by Independent.ie, states that the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly’s has written to the Board of the HSE “indicating” that Phase One of the OLHN “transformation” should commence from December 12.

“This means that from this date, unstable and critically ill patients (including abdominal pains) will no longer be brought to OLHN’s Emergency Department (ED) by ambulance,” the letter states.

“Those patients will instead be brought to an appropriate level 3 or 4 hospital where they will be provided with the best chance of survival.”

The memorandum said the decision represents a “partial bypass” of the hospital’s ED and the National Ambulance Service will continue to bring “less sick” patients to OLHN.

The letter further confirmed that Minister Donnelly has not yet sanctioned the Phase Two transformation of the hospital, which will see the ED reconfigured into a 24 hour Medical Assessment Unit (MAU).

The memorandum said with the changes, the hospital will be “treating more patients, not fewer and in a safer environment”.

“It is important to convey to you that no employed staff members will lose their jobs and there will be no involuntary redeployment of staff to other hospitals or healthcare organisations,” the letter added.

It also confirmed that hospital representatives will begin a “user group engagement” process over the coming weeks, and staff will have the opportunity to discuss the planned changes and its implementation.

In July, thousands of people protested against the proposed reconfiguration of the hospital. The march was led by the Save Navan Hospital Group, which is chaired by local Aontú TD Peadar Tóibín.

The HSE signalled its intention at the time to transfer a number of critically ill patients a day to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Speaking in the Dáil on Tuesday, Deputy Tóibín condemned the changes which were outlined in the memorandum to staff at OLHN.

“This is a scandalise situation, that it would happen in the middle of a winter surge, when hundreds of thousands of people have been on trolleys in the State over the last year,” he said.

“When we’re literally out the door in terms of pressure in Navan and Drogheda and when clinicians in Drogheda have said, that this step is dangerous to health.”