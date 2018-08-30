Stephen Rea is currently starring in Black 47, a thriller set during the Famine in Ireland in the 1840s.

'How are you going to lighten it? Feed them?' - Stephen Rea reveals Hollywood rejected Famine film in 90s as it was too 'heavy'

It's the first film to tackle the atrocity on the big screen, but Rea has revealed that another Famine film was mooted in Hollywood over twenty years ago.

Speaking to The Last Word with Matt Cooper on Today FM, he said, "They did try to do one in the 90s. I was invited to participate and someone in America said, 'It's very heavy. Couldn't they lighten it?'

"My agent at the time said, 'how are you going to lighten it? Feed them?'"

Black 47 is written and directed by Lance Daly and stars James Frecheville as Martin Feeney, a former British soldier who returns to Ireland in 1847 to find his family and his people have been destroyed by two long years of famine.

He discovers his mother starved to death and his brother was hanged by the English. With little else to live for, he sets a destructive path of revenge.

"Nobody has taken it on," says Rea of the subject matter. "It's a great thing to be part of. It's great to initiate discussion."

He added, "It was genocide, there is no question about it."

Rea believes the film will strike a chord with the Irish American population in the US, as many of their ancestors would have left Ireland at that time.

It was announced this month that US distributors IFC Films have signed a deal to roll the film out in the US with a release date of September 28.

The film also stars Barry Keoghan, Jim Broadbent, Hugo Weaving, Freddie Fox, Moe Dunford, and Sarah Greene and will release in Ireland on September 5.

