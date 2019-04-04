Honoured: Moe Dunford named as breakthrough star

Moe Dunford has said he is "hugely honoured" by the announcement he will receive an award as a breakthrough artist at a Californian film festival later this month.

The Waterford actor (31) was named yesterday for the prestigious gong at the Newport Beach Film Festival.

The 20th year of the festival will focus on the achievements of Irish film especially, with a special celebration during its eight-day run from April 25 to May 2, playing 31 Irish-made films in total over the festival.

These will include three movies starring Dunford: homelessness film 'Rosie', 'The Dig' and 'Metal Heart'.

The festival marks Rosie's US premiere, which was directed by Paddy Breathnach and written by Dublin author Roddy Doyle.

The rising star will receive his breakthrough artist award at a reception co-hosted by 'Variety' magazine at the Balboa Bay Resort on April 28.

"I'm hugely honoured to be chosen for the breakthrough artist award by the prestigious Newport Beach Film Festival in California," Dunford told the Irish Independent.

"And I'm delighted I'll have a chance to attend the festival to help present three great Irish films that I was privileged to be a part of.

"'The Dig' - which opens in Ireland on April 26 - 'Rosie' and 'Metal Heart' will all be screening there as part of a great celebration of Irish film."

