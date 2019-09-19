Hilary Swank to reprise PS, I Love You role on screen for sequel Postscript

Hilary Swank will reprise the role of Holly Kennedy in Postscript, the sequel to PS, I Love You.

Author Cecelia Ahern revealed the news that the second book in the series will be adapted for the big screen and once again star the Oscar-winning actress.

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy on RTE Radio 1, the best-selling author revealed that Swank had contacted her directly about returning for the role of Holly Kennedy.

"One of the first people to email me when she heard the news was Hilary Swank," she said.

MISSING YOU: Hilary Swank as young widow Holly in PS I Love You

"She was so excited, she wanted to read the book and said ''I would love to support you in any way, shape or form'. Then she read the book and she said ''I want to make this movie'."

PS, I Love You was published in 2004 when Cecelia was just 21 and she sold a million copies. The author has now reached sales of over 25 million in 50 countries and penned 12 books.

Postscript picks up with Holly seven years after the death of her husband Gerry. Speaking to the Sunday Independent recently, Cecelia said it was the hardest book she has ever had to write and was initially reluctant to write it.

"When I got the idea I was like 'I'm still not going to do it'. But the idea wouldn't go away," she said.

Cecelia Ahern among the blooms at Portmarnock Links Hotel, Dublin. Her new book 'Postscript' is released this Thursday. Photo: Frank McGrath

"It kept growing and growing, and I heard the sentences in my head. And that's when I know I need to write it. So I secretly wrote the first chapter to myself. Just to see how it was going to go. And I cried my eyes out. It really touched my soul, I was right back to when I wrote P.S. I Love You. I was right back in there."

She said the process of writing Postscript was 'intense' because it brought her back to the time when she wrote PS, I Love You.

"And I think that was why writing Postscript was doubly so, not just because of the subject matter, but because it was so linked to my experience the first time. It kept bringing me back to who I was and how my life was and how things changed."

PS, I Love You was adapted for the big screen in 2007 starring Swank and Gerard Butler. It was filmed across locations in Ireland.

Postscript is published by Harper Collins and out now.

