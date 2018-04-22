'He was a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honour of working with him' - Mike Myers on late co-star Verne Troyer

The actor, who was best known for starring as Mini Me in the Austin Powers films, passed away on Saturday afternoon, aged 49.

His death comes almost three weeks after he was hospitalised following an incident at his home in Los Angeles. Mike, who worked with the late star in 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember, paid tribute to Verne in an emotional statement.

"Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honour of working with him," he said. "It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed." Warwick, who starred alongside Verne's character Griphook in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, took to Twitter to send his condolences.

"So sad to hear that my friend @VerneTroyer has passed away. We shared a mutual respect for each other’s work, and I always admired his good humour and lovely nature in the face of adversity. Now, for the first time, he’ll be looking down on us all, and laughing! #RIPVerneTroyer," he wrote. Rob, who played a younger version of Number Two in The Spy Who Shagged Me, shared on Twitter: "Sad news. Loved working with Vern (sic) on Austin Powers 2. Great guy, so funny and infectious positive energy."

Rapper and actor Ludacris wrote: “R.I.P. Verne Troyer aka Mini Me. You made it to that #1 Spot. Glad we got to make history," while 80's pop star Vanilla Ice tweeted: "#RIPVerneTroyer sad to loose (sic) a #LEGEND and friend -- LONG LIVE my little Buddy @VerneTroyer #VerneTroyer." The diminutive actor’s death was announced on his official Instagram and Facebook pages on Saturday.

"It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today," the post read. "Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday."

His family’s statement did not give a cause of death but it added: “Depression and suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.”

