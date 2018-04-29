Harvey Weinstein believes he will be forgiven, Piers Morgan says

Harvey Weinstein believes he will be eventually forgiven by Hollywood, Piers Morgan has said.

More than 60 women have come forward with accusations of sexual assault and harassment by the Hollywood producer. He has said that all sexual acts were consensual, while his legal team have called a number of the other allegations “false”.

“I’ve spoken to Harvey in the clinic in Arizona (where Weinstein is seeking treatment), for about an hour. He’s fighting,” Morgan told GQ. “He’s a fascinating character. The apocalyptic symptom of the whole thing – the casting couch finally brought to judgment.” “I can’t express the same level of shock as some people in Hollywood. Listen, this has been the system since Hollywood existed,” he continued. “It’s been a moral cesspit since the Twenties, and the idea that Harvey Weinstein is the only villain? Do me a favour. Look at Mel Gibson: ultimately Harvey believes he will be forgiven.”

Gibson faced major controversy with an antisemitic rant following a drink driving arrest in 2006, but has since been welcomed back to Hollywood, receiving an Academy Award nomination for Best Director for Hacksaw Ridge in 2017. Weinstein is currently under investigation by police in London, New York, and Los Angeles, with the NYPD reportedly close to an arrest.

In November, an NYPD official said authorities were building a rape case against Weinstein based on “credible and detailed” allegations from actress Paz de La Huerta, as well as four others, including those brought by Lucia Evans, who alleged that Weinstein forcer her to perform oral sex on him in 2004.

Independent News Service