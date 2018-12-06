Golden Globes nominations 2019: Irish produced film The Favourite nominated for Best Screenplay

It's one of the first big announcements of awards season - the nominations for the 2019 Golden Globes.

It's the 76th year of the event which sees nominees from the worlds of TV and film voted on by the journalists of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The 'major announcement' that was being teased is the news that there will be a new award in the TV category which will be the equivalent of the Cecile B Demille award for film.

The first batch of nominations have been revealed, including a nom for Irish produced film The Favorite with Tony McNamara up for Best Screenplay.

The Favourite is fresh from landing a record-breaking 10 gongs (out of 13 nominations) at the British Independent Film Awards. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, it charts the the later years of Queen Anne, and the internal politics of her court, and stars Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz, and Emma Stone. Element Pictures, headed up by Ed Guiney, produced.

Terry Crews, Black Panther star Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater are announcing the nominees from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills California. Here's the Globes live stream from Facebook:

And here's the list of nominations as they are announced:

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Barry

Good Place

Kidding

Kaminsky Method

Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Escape from Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Best Actor in a Limited Series

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, Assassination of Gianni Versace

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Leading TV actor - Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta Robbin'

Bill Hader, Barry

Best Actress in a TV series - Comedy

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen,

Allison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Roma

The Favourite

If Beale Street Could Talk

Vice

Green Book

Best Motion Picture - Animated

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Marai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

A Quiet Place

Isle of Dogs

Black Panther

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Best Actress in a Limited Series

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

