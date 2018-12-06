Golden Globes nominations 2019: Irish produced film The Favourite nominated for Best Screenplay
It's one of the first big announcements of awards season - the nominations for the 2019 Golden Globes.
It's the 76th year of the event which sees nominees from the worlds of TV and film voted on by the journalists of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
The 'major announcement' that was being teased is the news that there will be a new award in the TV category which will be the equivalent of the Cecile B Demille award for film.
The first batch of nominations have been revealed, including a nom for Irish produced film The Favorite with Tony McNamara up for Best Screenplay.
The Favourite is fresh from landing a record-breaking 10 gongs (out of 13 nominations) at the British Independent Film Awards. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, it charts the the later years of Queen Anne, and the internal politics of her court, and stars Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz, and Emma Stone. Element Pictures, headed up by Ed Guiney, produced.
Terry Crews, Black Panther star Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater are announcing the nominees from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills California. Here's the Globes live stream from Facebook:
The Nominations for the 76th Golden Globe Awards will be streamed LIVE on our Facebook page this Thursday at 5:05 AM...Posted by Golden Globes on Thursday, December 6, 2018
And here's the list of nominations as they are announced:
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Barry
Good Place
Kidding
Kaminsky Method
Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Limited Series or TV Movie
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Escape from Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Best Actor in a Limited Series
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, Assassination of Gianni Versace
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Leading TV actor - Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta Robbin'
Bill Hader, Barry
Best Actress in a TV series - Comedy
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen,
Allison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Roma
The Favourite
If Beale Street Could Talk
Vice
Green Book
Best Motion Picture - Animated
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Marai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
A Quiet Place
Isle of Dogs
Black Panther
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Best Actress in a Limited Series
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
