Golden Globes nominations 2019: Irish produced film The Favourite earns five noms
Caitriona Balfe also nominated again for Outlander
The nominations for the 2019 Golden Globes have been revealed and Irish produced film The Favourite is in the running for five awards.
Tony McNamara is up for Best Screenplay. Olivia Coleman is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, while Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone are also both up for Best Performing Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture. The Favourite is also in the running for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.
The Favourite is fresh from landing a record-breaking 10 gongs (out of 13 nominations) at the British Independent Film Awards. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, it charts the the later years of Queen Anne, and the internal politics of her court, and stars Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz, and Emma Stone. Element Pictures, headed up by Ed Guiney, produced.
The film was shot by Irish cinematographer Robbie Ryan and was partly post produced in Dublin. It will be released in Ireland in January 2019 through Fox Searchlight.
Vice, written and directed by Adam McKay and starring Christian Bale as Dick Cheney, leads with six nominations while A Star is Born matches The Favourite's five. Green Book, starring Mahersahala Ali as jazz pianist Don Shirley, also has five nominations.
A Star is Born earned Bradley Cooper a Best Director and Best Actor nomination and Lady Gaga is in the running for Best Actress. It is also up for Best Motion Picture - Drama. The song Shallow is also nominated for Best Original Song earning the film five nominations in total.
Our own Caitriona Balfe is also in the running for Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series - Drama for Outlander. She's up against Elizabeth Moss for The Handmaid's Tale, Sandra Oh for Killing Eve, Julia Roberts for Homecoming and Kerri Russell for The Americans.
Terry Crews, Black Panther star Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater announced the nominees from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills California.
It's the 76th year of the event which sees nominees from the worlds of TV and film voted on by the journalists of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
The 'major announcement' that was being teased is the news that there will be a new award in the TV category which will be the equivalent of the Cecile B Demille award for film.
Here's the list of nominees:
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Barry
Good Place
Kidding
Kaminsky Method
Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Limited Series or TV Movie
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Escape from Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Komsinky Method
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Best Actor in a Limited Series
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, Assassination of Gianni Versace
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Leading TV actor - Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta Robbin'
Bill Hader, Barry
Best Actress in a TV series - Comedy
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen,
Allison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Roma
The Favourite
If Beale Street Could Talk
Vice
Green Book
Best Motion Picture - Animated
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Marai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
A Quiet Place
Isle of Dogs
Black Panther
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Best Actress in a Limited Series
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Best Actress in a TV series - Drama
Catriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
Best Actor in a Film - Comedy or Musical
Christian Bale, Vice
Lin Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man and the Gun
John C Reilly, Stan & Ollie
Best Director
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Charlize Theron, Tully
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
"All the Stars", Black Panther
"Girl in the Movies", DUMPLIN'
"Requiem for a Private War", A Private War
"Revelation", Boy Erased
"Shallow", A Star Is Born
Best Actor in a TV Show - Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Steven James
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Television Series – Drama
The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Streat Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Online Editors
Related Content
- Golden Globes: A Star Is Born’s Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper nominated
- Irish produced film The Favourite bags record 10 gongs at British Independent Film Awards