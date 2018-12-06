Golden Globes nominations 2019: Irish produced film The Favourite earns five noms

The nominations for the 2019 Golden Globes have been revealed and Irish produced film The Favourite is in the running for five awards.

The nominations for the 2019 Golden Globes have been revealed and Irish produced film The Favourite is in the running for five awards.

Tony McNamara is up for Best Screenplay. Olivia Coleman is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, while Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone are also both up for Best Performing Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture. The Favourite is also in the running for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.

The Favourite is fresh from landing a record-breaking 10 gongs (out of 13 nominations) at the British Independent Film Awards. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, it charts the the later years of Queen Anne, and the internal politics of her court, and stars Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz, and Emma Stone. Element Pictures, headed up by Ed Guiney, produced.

The film was shot by Irish cinematographer Robbie Ryan and was partly post produced in Dublin. It will be released in Ireland in January 2019 through Fox Searchlight.

Vice, written and directed by Adam McKay and starring Christian Bale as Dick Cheney, leads with six nominations while A Star is Born matches The Favourite's five. Green Book, starring Mahersahala Ali as jazz pianist Don Shirley, also has five nominations.

A Star is Born earned Bradley Cooper a Best Director and Best Actor nomination and Lady Gaga is in the running for Best Actress. It is also up for Best Motion Picture - Drama. The song Shallow is also nominated for Best Original Song earning the film five nominations in total.

Our own Caitriona Balfe is also in the running for Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series - Drama for Outlander. She's up against Elizabeth Moss for The Handmaid's Tale, Sandra Oh for Killing Eve, Julia Roberts for Homecoming and Kerri Russell for The Americans.

Terry Crews, Black Panther star Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater announced the nominees from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills California.

It's the 76th year of the event which sees nominees from the worlds of TV and film voted on by the journalists of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The 'major announcement' that was being teased is the news that there will be a new award in the TV category which will be the equivalent of the Cecile B Demille award for film.

Here's the list of nominees:

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Barry

Good Place

Kidding

Kaminsky Method

Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Escape from Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Komsinky Method

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Best Actor in a Limited Series

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, Assassination of Gianni Versace

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Leading TV actor - Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta Robbin'

Bill Hader, Barry

Best Actress in a TV series - Comedy

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen,

Allison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Roma

The Favourite

If Beale Street Could Talk

Vice

Green Book

Best Motion Picture - Animated

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Marai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

A Quiet Place

Isle of Dogs

Black Panther

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Best Actress in a Limited Series

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Best Actress in a TV series - Drama

Catriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Actor in a Film - Comedy or Musical

Christian Bale, Vice

Lin Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man and the Gun

John C Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Best Director

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Charlize Theron, Tully

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

"All the Stars", Black Panther

"Girl in the Movies", DUMPLIN'

"Requiem for a Private War", A Private War

"Revelation", Boy Erased

"Shallow", A Star Is Born

Best Actor in a TV Show - Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Steven James

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Television Series – Drama

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Streat Could Talk

A Star Is Born

