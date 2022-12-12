Golden Globes: Banshees of Inisherin gets eight nominations

Irish actors Kerry Condon, Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Domhnall Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, and The Banshees of Inisherin writer-director Martin McDonagh are among the nominees for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards in the US.

McDonagh's feuding friends tale led all films with eight nominations, including nods for actors Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan.

It was also nominated for best film, comedy or musical, along with Everything Everywhere All at Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Babylon and Triangle of Sadness.

Nominations were read by Mayan Lopez and Selenis Leyva on NBC's Today morning show.

The nominees for best film, drama, are The Fabelmans, Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis, Tár and Avatar: The Way of Water.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's existential action comedy Everything Everywhere all at Once came in second with six nominations, including nods for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Among the nominees for best actor in a drama is Brendan Fraser. Fraser has said he won’t attend the Globes after he said he was groped in 2003 by Philip Berk, a former HFPA member and former president of the organization.

The Globes will be broadcast on January 10 with stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosting.

The Globes are trying to mount a comeback this year as a Los Angeles Times investigation in early 2021 found that the group then had no Black members, a revelation compounded by other allegations of ethical improprieties. Many stars and studios said they would boycott the show. Tom Cruise returned his three Globes.

NBC last year cancelled the telecast that would have taken place this past January. Instead, the Golden Globes were quietly held in a Beverly Hilton ballroom without any stars in attendance. Winners were announced on Twitter.

