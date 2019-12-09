Golden Globes 2020 nominations: Saoirse Ronan nominated for Best Actress for Little Women

Saoirse Ronan has been nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in Greta Gerwig's Little Women.

The Dublin actress, who previously starred in Gerwig's Ladybird, has the leading role in the film opposite Meryl Streep, Timothee Chalamet and Emma Watson.

Saoirse (25) previously won a Golden Globe for Ladybird and has three Oscar nominations and a further three Golden Golbe nominations under her belt.

This year she faces stiff competition in a strong category with Cynthio Erivo (Harriet), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Charlize Theron (Bombshell) and Renee Zellweger (Judy).

Fellow Irish star Andrew Scott has also been nominated for the first time. He is up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in Phoebe Waller Bridge's Fleabag.

Scott will be up against the legendary Alan Arkin as well as Kieran Culkin for his role in Succession, Stellan Skarsgard for the brilliant Chernobyl and Henry WInkler for his role in Barry.

Joaquin Phoenix, meanwhile, has been nominated for Best Actor - Drama for his role in Joker. He is joined by fellow nominees Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Adam Driver (Marriage Story) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).

Best Motion Picture - Drama will be hotly contested by The Irishman, Marriage Story, 1917, Joker, and The Two Popes while Irishman director Martin Scorsese will compete with Joker director Todd Philips, 1917 director Sam Mendes, Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Parasite director Bong Joon-ho for Best Director - Motion Picture.

The Golden Globes, overseen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, recognise the best in TV and film each year.

The nominations were announced live at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills by presenters Dakota Fanning, Susan Kelechi Watson and Tim Allen.

The 77th annual Golden Globes, presented by British comedian Ricky Gervais, will take place on January 5.

2020 Golden Globe nominees:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Christopher Abbott (Catch-22)

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Spy)

Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable)

Joey King (The Act)

Helen Mirren (Catherine the Great)

Merritt Wever (Unbelievable)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Rami Malek (Mr. Robot)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Catch-22 (Hulu)

Chernobyl (HBO)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette (The Act)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Toni Collette

Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Andrew Scott (Fleabag)

Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

The Politician (Netflix)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won (Parasite)

Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Steven Zaillian (The Irishman)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Beautiful Ghosts (Cats)

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again (Rocketman)

Into the Unknown” (Frozen II)

Spirit (The Lion King)

Stand Up (Harriet)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Annette Bening (The Report)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig (Knives Out)

Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Taron Egerton (Rocketman)

Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Cynthio Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renee Zellweger (Judy)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Frozen II (Disney)

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Universal)

Missing Link (United Artists Releasing)

Toy Story 4 (Disney)

Lion King

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina (The Farewel)

Ana de Armas (Knives Out)

Cate Blanchett (Where’d You Go, Bernadette)

Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart)

Emma Thompson (Late Night)

Best Television Series – Drama

Big Little Lies (HBO)

The Crown (Netflix)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)

Succession (HBO)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Knives Out (Lionsgate)

Rocketman (Paramount)

Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Irishman (Netflix)

Marriage Story (Netflix)

1917 (Universal)

Joker (Warner Bros.)

The Two Popes (Netflix)

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

