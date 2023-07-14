From Peaky Blinders to Batman Begins – these are Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy’s 10 best screen roles

As the Cork thespian is already getting critical acclaim for his upcoming turn in Oppenheimer, we chronicle some of his standout roles across his 20-year career

Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) in Peaky Blinders. (C) Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd. Photo: Robert Viglasky

Chris Wasser Today at 11:29