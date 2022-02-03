From Ms Marvel to Mighty Thor via Black Panther – a guide to all the Disney movies coming out in 2022

From an excitable girl with a habit of turning into a red panda to the first female Muslim superhero, Disney has an exciting new line-up of streaming content for your 2022 cinematic calendar. Kid-friendly stuff is guaranteed but fans of any age will find plenty to get stuck into.

Many studios and streaming platforms are churning out new features from the backlog of delayed cinematic releases and filming setbacks due to Covid - and Disney is no exception. A reshuffle of dates means you can look forward to long-awaited sequels, new animations and the inevitable live-action adaptations of our childhood favourites on the screen of your choosing.

Here are the new Disney flicks to look forward to this year.

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild

A zany follow-up to the Ice Age movies we’ve all seen but don’t seem to remember. Become reacquainted with mammoth pals Manny and Ellie and family favourite Sid the Sloth before shooting off on a possum adventure with Crash and Eddie. The pair break apart from their friends and fall into a prehistoric adventure land, the Lost World, with the one-eyed weasel Buck Wild (Simon Pegg) veering us from the “family reunion” we expected. Wild, wacky chaos for the young ‘uns.

Out now

The Beatles: Get Back – The Rooftop Concert

Half-century-year-old footage of recording sessions and a farewell rooftop concert with the band paints an intimate image of the 60s sensations as an extension of director Peter Jackson’s already released three-part docuseries on Disney+. The edit of the entire 45-minute concert commemorates the 53rd anniversary of The Beatles’ final live performance on January 30, 1969. A last hurrah (again) for the Fab Four.

February 11-13

Death on the Nile

After a five-year wait since the last exploits of Agatha Christie’s Belgian detective Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express), murder-mystery buffs finally get the next case. Branagh, who again directs and stars as the moustachioed sleuth, conjures a slew of stars including (though you wouldn’t know it from the trailer) the thoroughly cancelled Armie Hammer in a maximalist whodunit that recalls colonial Egyptomania.

February 11

Turning Red

Meilin “Mei” Lee (Rosalie Chiang) is as vivacious as a thirteen-year-old can get, confident in her Chinese-Canadian, maths-and-environment-loving identity – until she goes through a mystical transformation into a cuddly red panda. Turns out her family has an age-old connection to the fuzzy animal and the only way to stop the transformation is to control her emotions. Think Inside Out with excitement at the helm in this Y2K coming-of-age flick. Unfortunately Disney rescinded the theatrical release for Domee Shi’s first feature but it will be available to stream on Disney+ in March.

March 11

Cheaper by the Dozen

Yet another adaptation of the classic starring Gabrielle Union (Girl’s Trip) and Zach Braff (Scrubs – also available on Disney+). You might expect the same slapstick routines from Braff as Steve Martin performed in the 2003 version, but with an updated take on modern families with Black-ishcreator Kenya Barris co-writing. One more and the remakes may outnumber the children.

March

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

It’s hard to keep a track of the ever-expanding MCU but any excuse to see Wanda Maximoff, now officially Scarlet Witch, join Doctor Strange in this bizarre time-trip. Picking up from Spiderman: No Way Home, this film traverses alternate realities and with plenty of (movie) magic in store.

May 6

Ms Marvel

Pakistani-American Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) takes her new-found superpowers in stride in this Jersey tale. The sixteen-year-old fan-fiction scribe sees her imagined stories come to life as she becomes just like the superheroes she looks up to – especially Captain Marvel. As a great student and gamer she’s bound to find her way around her powers more easily than the average person. Marvel’s first Muslim superhero takes on the world.

TBA 2022

Lightyear

Superhero origins stories aren’t confined to the MCU. Chris Evans makes a crossover to the TSU (Toy Story Universe) playing the test pilot turned space ranger who inspired the creation of Buzz Lightyear. A little more meta than one might expect, but what other stone was left unturned in this franchise? This spin-off may also let us meet some of our favourites again (Zurg aside).

June 17

Thor: Love and Thunder

The return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster (Thor’s somewhat-absent love interest) takes on the role of Mighty Thor, wielding the hammer herself. In the excitement of preparing for the role Portman told Yahoo: “I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them there are, the better it is.” The imagination of Taika Waititi, who also directed the previous Thor focused feature, keeps the MCU rolling.

July 15

Hocus Pocus

This Halloween release is a cult classic, returning to the screen with the original cast of the Sanderson Sisters (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy). As Kenny Ortega, director of the 1993 original, is not involved in this new project we can only hope that it lives up to the spooky spirit of our memories.

October 31

Disenchanted

Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel and James Marsden star in this musical sequel (there’s a pattern here) to the cartoon-to-live-action Enchanted. We know that Menzel and Marsden can carry a tune to say the least, but Dempsey spoiled that he will take the stage with some singing and dancing too this time around. This story may be fairy-tale adjacent but these princes are ready to charm us.

November 1

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Tastefully changing the focus from Prince T’challa (the late Chadwick Boseman) instead of a recast, this movie focuses on the younger Princess Yuri (Letitia Wright) and her genius engineering skills. Filming was delayed after Wright faced head injuries from a stunt gone wrong, but the British star, 28, returned to filming in January after her recovery. Wakandan femme power at its finest.

November 11

Avatar 2

James Cameron’s much anticipated Avatar 2 (with changes to the logo after a viral SNL sketch mocked the basic font type) begins later in Jake Sully’s life as a fully-fledged Avatar with his family – after he abandoned his human form at the end of the first film. If you don’t remember much in the 13 years since the last movie you have the chance to recap the first on Disney+ before the release.

December 16

