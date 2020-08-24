From Dublin city to Gotham city - Barry Keoghan set for major Batman role

Barry Keoghan is to join the cast of the highly-anticipated new Batman film, it's been revealed.

The Love/Hate star is set to join an A-list cast - including Robert Pattinson and fellow Dubliner Colin Farrell - in The Batman, which is shortly to resume filming in London.

Director Matt Reeves announced Keoghan's involvement at a fan event in Los Angeles over the weekend.

He also revealed the first image of Farrell as villain The Pengiun in the movie, with the actor looking virtually unrecognisable after being transformed using prosthetics. He has also gained weight for the role.

Filming of the DC comics adventure in London was shut down in March as Covid-19 raged across Europe but is now set to resume in the coming days.

Keoghan is set to play leading character Officer Stanley Merkel in the movie. The character has featured in the comic books as one of Gotham City's top cops.

The inner city Dubliner's star quality is rapidly rising internationally, with Keoghan now set to star in two of the biggest comic-book movies to be released next year.

He has already been cast alongside Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek in Marvel movie The Eternals, which recently completed filming.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves revealed Keoghan was joining the cast of the movie as he showed the first clips of the hugely anticipated Batman reboot.

Robert Pattinson is set to play the lead role in what has been described as an edgier and grittier take on the comic-book character.

A three-minute teaser for the movie features Twilight star Pattinson finding a message left on a dead body, likely from Paul Dano's Riddler, which reads: "Let's play a game, just me and you."

The villain is later heard saying in rhyme: "If you are justice, please do not lie. What is the price for your blind eye?"

Zoe Kravitz is seen as Catwoman scrapping with Pattinson's Caped Crusader, while the voice of Andy Serkis' Alfred Pennyworth is heard briefly.

James Bond and Westworld star Jeffrey Wright also appears as Gotham City's police chief Commissioner Gordon.

The Warner Bros and DC Comics film and will see British star Pattinson follow in the footsteps of Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Val Kilmer and George Clooney in playing the Dark Knight.

