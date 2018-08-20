Francis Ford Coppola has added weight to Winona Ryder's theory that she actually married Keanu Reeves in 1992.

Francis Ford Coppola confirms Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves' could really be married following authentic Dracula wedding scene

Ryder, who is currently starring opposite Reeves in Destination Wedding, made the revelation in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"We actually got married in Dracula. No, I swear to god I think we're married in real life," she told EW.

"In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we're married."

When Keanu joked: "It's lovely to see you again" and added: "We said yes?", Winona, 46, reminded him: "Don't you remember that? It was on Valentine's Day."

And Keanu, 53, went on to conclude: "Oh my gosh, we're married."

She first starred opposite the actor in Bram Stoker's Dracula, filmed in Romania, and directed by Coppola.

Now Coppola has confirmed they may be really married.

Speaking to The Guardian he said he was unhappy with the first version of the scene and decided that “having the real wedding ceremony as it might be in that religion [Greek Orthodox Christianity] would be beautiful”.

He filmed the wedding in a real Greek Orthodox church in LA with a real priest.

“This is pretty authentic and I think very beautiful, because we actually did the ceremony and had the priest do the ceremony.” Coppola said. “So in a sense, when we were all done, we realised that Keanu and Winona really are married as a result of this scene and this ceremony.”

Ryder and Reeves also starred in A Scanner Darkly and The Private Lives of Pippa Lee together. Their fourth film together, Destination Wedding, is a romcom about two miserable wedding guests who grow to like each other despite themselves.

Victor Levin has written and directed the film and producer Robert Jones said: "When comedy is seated in character and truth it's both funny and moving, and on that basis Vic's screenplay is one of the best I've read in a long time.

"Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves are wonderfully skillful actors and their chemistry on-screen truly brings these irascible characters to life."

Online Editors