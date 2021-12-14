Four Irish stars to go head to head for Golden Globe glory

Two Irish actresses and two Irish actors are going head to head for Best Supporting Actor awards at next January’s Golden Globes.

Caitríona Balfe is up for Kenneth Branagh’s nostalgic autobiographical drama, Belfast, in which she plays a perhaps idealised version of his mother, while Ruth Negga is nominated for her skilful turn as a 1920s woman hiding a big secret in Rebecca Hall’s film Passing.

Branagh’s film is up for seven Globes, including Best Picture, Director and Supporting Actor, with Ciarán Hinds and Jamie Dornan both getting well-deserved Supporting Actor nods. Belfast and Jane Campion’s dark western Power of the Dog lead the pack in terms of nominations with seven apiece, which is usually a good indication of how things will pan out for the Oscars.

Perhaps not necessarily this year, however, because the Globes is still reeling from the scandal that erupted on the eve of the 78th Awards last March 1. The Los Angeles Times ran a story revealing that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the non-profit organisation that gives out the awards, was paying members to be on committees, and boasted not a single black member.

Much recrimination followed, even during the televised ceremony, and Tom Cruise led the consequent rush to judgment when he returned his three Golden Globes. Netflix and Amazon Prime have since boycotted the submission process, and, while the HFPA has announced significant reforms, it seems likely that the upcoming Globes on January 9 will not be televised.

The announcement of Globe nominations is normally done by big-name stars, but this year none could be found, and Snoop Dogg, of all people, was wheeled out to break the news.

There is every reason to suppose, though, that fences will eventually be mended, and in the meantime the nominations for Negga, Balfe and Branagh’s Belfast will do them no harm whatsoever. Belfast has been flagged from quite far out as a potential big-hitter in the awards season: though shot in black and white, Branagh’s film has broad appeal and paints a misty-eyed portrait of life on a working-class Belfast street on the eve of the Troubles.

Monaghan actress Balfe is wonderful as a central character – nine-year-old Buddy’s sainted mother, a Protestant housewife – who enjoys friendly relations with her Catholic neighbours until the fighting starts, the troops arrive and terrorists on both sides begin their campaign of ethnic cleansing. Balfe, a former model who cut her teeth on the TV show Outlander, has expanded her range in films like Ford v Ferrari, but has done nothing as substantial as this to date.

Dornan plays her elusive husband, and with respect to him it would be lovely to see Hinds honoured for his nuanced portrayal of Buddy’s warm and wily grandfather. And though the Golden Globes remains in the naughty corner, it should still offer a reasonable guide to Oscar nominations.

Negga already has one of those, having been nominated in for Best Actress for her role in the 2015 race drama Loving. She is, one could argue, even better in Passing – Rebecca Hall’s intriguing and delicate drama based on the 1929 novel by the African-American writer Nella Larsen.

It tells the story of Rennie (Tessa Thompson), a middle-class black woman living in Harlem who runs into an old school friend called Claire (Negga) and quickly realises something is amiss.

For Claire is passing as white, lightening her skin and dying her hair to create an effect convincing enough to fool her racist white husband (played by Alexander Skarsgard), who has no idea who he’s married to.

A topic that might seem archaic or even controversial is well-handled by first-time director Hall, and Negga is excellent as the charming, quicksilver Claire.

Both she and Balfe will have stiff competition from West Side Story’s breakout star Ariana DeBose, who must be favourite for the Best Supporting Actress gong. But things may play out differently at the other award ceremonies to come.

The Globes, meanwhile, is doing its best to repair the damage, and before the nominations were announced, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s newly elected President Helen Hoehne made a rather sheepish appearance with soothing noises about new codes of conduct and restructured governance. She also stressed that it now had “21 new members – the largest and most diverse in our 79-year history”.

It is trying to do better, then. But the Globes still has a lot of work to do.