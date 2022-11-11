Florence Pugh was attacked by sheep and fell ‘into cowpat’ on set in Wicklow

Florence Pugh has confessed she was attacked by sheep while filming in Ireland, sending her “straight down into cowpat.”

The ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ star has revealed how she had to battle the Irish elements and the wildlife to get the new Netflix movie The Wonder over the line.

“I had a sheep run into me, and I face-planted in mud. Like, full-on mud,” she told Late Night with Seth Myers.

The Hollywood actress was ironically filming in Hollywood, Co. Wicklow for her new film, telling the story of an English nurse tasked with caring for a ‘miracle’ girl in the Midlands.

"I had a very simple scene where I had to walk across, just walk across the road.

"And as I was walking past this sheep, the sheep wouldn’t move out of the way.

"So I like, gently patted the bum and that sheep went ‘Rrr!’ And then another sheep next to it went like, ‘Rrr!’ and then that sheep ran into me.

"I flipped over the sheep and went straight down into cowpat. It was like full-on mud. It was great.”

50 locals watched the Oscar-nominated actress face-plant into the mud.

“You’d see all four seasons in one day,” the English star said about the Irish weather.

"Whenever you’d work with the animals on the mountains, they were also like, ‘Why are we on a mountain? It’s really windy and cold.’

"I’d be on this mountain with all of these things and we would basically be plotting when we were going to get home and watch ‘Real Housewives’ and then we’d get home and have our G&T with our little crackers and be like [shivering].”

The star has admitted that despite the chaos of an Irish set, that she would “love” to move to Ireland one day.

"There’s a reason why we’ve come back smiling, and it’s because of this place and its people,” the English actress said at the Dublin premiere of the film.

“Ireland, honestly, I was thinking about moving there. I absolutely loved living there,” she said.

"The people are - there's nothing like their hospitality. I truly, truly enjoyed every second of it."

The Wonder hits Irish cinemas on November 2 and will be globally available to stream on Netflix from 16 November.