First look at Rosie starring Sarah Greene and Moe Dunford and based on Roddy Doyle's screenplay about housing crisis

Filming wraps this week on Rose, an Irish film based on Roddy Doyle's screenplay about the housing crisis, his first original screenplay in 18 years.

Shot around Dublin over the last four weeks, the film tackles the thorny issue of the housing crisis in Ireland.

Sarah Greene stars as Rosie, a mother trying to protect her family after their landlord sells their rented home, leaving them homeless. Finding a room, even for a night, is tough and finding somewhere permanent to live is even harder. Within the confines of their car Rosie and her partner John Paul (Moe Dunford) try to maintain a loving home.

The film examines how, even in times of crisis, the love and strength of a family can endure. Paddy Breathnach (I Went Down) directs the film based on a screenplay by the legendary Roddy Doyle.

Speaking about the film, he said, "One morning, in late 2016, I was listening to the radio news and heard a young woman describing how she’d spent the previous day in her car, with her children, trying to find a place to stay that night. I thought to myself as I listened: ‘That’s the story.’ I immediately went upstairs to my office and started writing the script." Breathnach said he found Roddy's script "compelling and pure".

He added, "For me it's about the resilience and love of a family who find themselves under mounting pressure to find a place to stay for a night. There’s a tension, sadness and humour in it that I knew could make a film about homelessness in an immediate and deeply human way.’ Element Pictures, who previously brought us The Lobster and Room, has released the first still featuring stars Greene and Dunford with young talent Ellie O'Halloran, Ruby Dunne, Molly McCann and Darragh McKenzie playing their children.

Rosie will release in the UK and Ireland in the autumn.

Online Editors