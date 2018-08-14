Filming underway in Portmarnock as Hollywood actor Jesse Eisenberg jets in for sci-fi thriller
Actor Jesse Eisenberg was pictured on the last day of filming his new sci-fi thriller in Dublin.
The Social Network star (34) has been shooting Viviarium, a production by Lorcan Finnegan, across the city for the last month, and wrapped filming in Portmarnock on Tuesday.
The film centres around a young couple, played by Eisenberg and Imogen Poots, who, in search of the perfect starter home are captivated by a new housing development, "the couple becomes trapped in a maze of identical houses and forced to raise an otherworldly child", according to Deadline.
Production sought funding at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this summer and under normal circumstances, the Oscar-nominated actor's presence would have earned at least a few headlines over the last month, but he was playing second fiddle to the myriad productions taking place across Dublin this summer, including The Rhythm Section with former co-star Blake Lively, who temporarily moved here with husband Ryan Reynolds and their two daughters and most recently, Russell Brand, who is shooting Four Kids And It in the city centre.
The project is being financed in part by the Irish Film Board and Film4.
Online Editors
