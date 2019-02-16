Meghan Markle's acting career may be over, but one of her pre-royal roles as an LA party girl looks set to reach new audiences.

Meghan Markle's acting career may be over, but one of her pre-royal roles as an LA party girl looks set to reach new audiences.

Film starring Meghan Markle as LA party girl looks set for release this year

Artist Rights Distribution has picked up The Boys and Girls Guide to Getting Down for the US, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Meghan plays the lead role in the 2011 TV film which charts the trials and tribulations of a batch of twenty-something singles clubbing and partying their way through LA.

Directed by Michael Shapiro it also stars Max Greenfield of Nerw Girl fame, and Adam Pally as well as Eva Marcille.

It was originally intended to be a TV series, but a reboot of the film of the same name which released in 2006.

The Hollywood Reporter states that the company intends to release the film, among several other acquisitions, this year.

Meghan (37) has acting credits rolling back to 2002 including one-off TV roles in CSI: NY and 90210 and roles in films Remember Me, Horrible Bosses, and Anti-Social.

Most recently she starred as Rachel Zane in legal drama Suits, departing the series after she became engaged to Prince Harry.

Her final episode in the series aired in April.

Online Editors