Film office to overhaul age bands following independent review

An independent research project looking at age ratings for movies is nearly finished.

The Irish Film Classification Office (IFCO) is set to re-evaluate age bands to be more reflective of public expectations, it has said.

It has commissioned an independent research project which is looking at age ratings for movies and this is nearly finished.

Among the complaints dealt with by the office included people who feel the content or violence in a movie or trailer was not in line with the age rating for the film’s certificate.

Overall, there were five complaints in relation to film classifications last year, compared to 10 in 2019, according to new figures supplied under the Freedom of Information Act.

One of the complaints related to the movie Tenet, a science-fiction, action movie directed by Christopher Nolan and staring, Robert Pattison, John David Washington and Elizabeth Debicki.

The film was granted a 12A certificate. Films classified 12A have been deemed appropriate for viewers of twelve and over. However, they can also be seen by younger children – provided they are accompanied by an adult who has deemed the film appropriate viewing for that child.

However, the ex-primary teacher who made the complaint said that: “The violence it portrays is not suitable for 12-year-olds.”

Ger Connolly, director of film classification, responded on January 12 this year stating that: “The classification for this film at 12A is consistent with classifications given to many sci-fi/superhero franchises and decisions which were subject of previous appeals. In order to gauge current public perception of IFCO and their classification expectations, we have commissioned a large independent research project which is nearing completion and should be published in the next few months.

“From this, I hope to have a re-evaluation of classification guidelines and age bands which will be properly reflective of the public expectation of the office,” he said.

Meanwhile, a mother who brought her children aged six and seven to Pinocchio last September complained about scenes in it which they believed were “horrific” for small children.

Mr Connolly agreed the scenes in question were difficult viewing for young children, and with this in mind, he classified it 12A.

