Old favourites returned in the final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.

Old favourites returned in the final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.

Fans emotional as old favourites return in final Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker trailer

The blockbuster, directed by JJ Abrams, will bring to an end the nine-part saga that began with the original Star Wars in 1977.

The eagerly awaited trailer premiered on US TV during an NFL match on Monday night, giving fans a final glimpse of the film before its December release.

The saga will end, the story lives forever. Watch the final trailer for @StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker in theaters December 20. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/MLbzRXrCJb pic.twitter.com/RLllQGme76 — Star Wars (@starwars) October 22, 2019

Fan favourites Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia made an appearance, with the latter’s involvement coming on what would have been the late Carrie Fisher’s 63rd birthday.

She was best known for playing Leia before her death in 2016 at the age of 60.

Abrams had previously revealed unused footage from previous films would be used to bring Fisher back for the saga’s final instalment.

The saga will end, the story lives forever. What was your favorite moment from #TheRiseOfSkywalker trailer? pic.twitter.com/KjQVrfiP0Q — Star Wars (@starwars) October 22, 2019

The two-minute trailer also starred British actress Daisy Ridley, who is reprising her role as resistance fighter Rey.

She will be battling the evil Kylo Ren – played by Adam Driver – while John Boyega’s Finn featured.

“People keep telling me they know me,” Ridley’s Rey says in the trailer. “No one does.”

Ren replies: “But I do.”

Check out the new poster for @StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker. In theaters December 20. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/MLbzRXrCJb pic.twitter.com/4jwGJOaFZi — Star Wars (@starwars) October 22, 2019

Towards the end of the teaser a mystery figure in a black billowing hood appeared, leading fans to speculate feared villain Emperor Palpatine would be making a return.

The Rise Of Skywalker will complete Disney’s new Star Wars trilogy and is set to be one of the biggest entertainment events of the year.

The two previous instalments in the trilogy – 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens and 2017’s The Last Jedi – grossed a combined 3.3 billion US dollars, about €2.96 billion.

The tone of finality and the sight of favourite characters has stirred the emotions of fans online.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Woke up watched the star wars trailer and cried, how’s your morning.”

No you're crying at the Star Wars trailer — Hannah (@orangarnold) October 22, 2019

Another was left in the same predicament by the trailer, writing: “It’s 7.30 in the morning, I’m about to leave for work, and now I’m crying at the star wars trailer and smearing all my make up. god damn Carrie Fisher.”

One fan predicted the impact of the film, saying: “Star Wars is gonna make us cry isn’t it?”

Some fans are already fearing for C3PO in speculation based on the trailer, while others simply cannot believe that the franchise will end.

The saga will end, the story lives forever. What was your favorite moment from #TheRiseOfSkywalker trailer? pic.twitter.com/KjQVrfiP0Q — Star Wars (@starwars) October 22, 2019

One wrote: “I was born in 1975. I don’t know a world without Star Wars. It kind of blows my mind to think this will be the last movie, ever.”

The Rise Of Skywalker will complete Disney’s new Star Wars trilogy and is set to be one of the biggest entertainment events of the year.

The two previous instalments in the trilogy – 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens and 2017’s The Last Jedi – grossed a combined 3.3 billion US dollars (£2.5 billion).

The Rise Of Skywalker will be released in UK cinemas on December 19.

Herald